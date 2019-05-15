Cyclist Killed In Borough Park After Being Doored into Traffic

The intersection of 17th Avenue and 53rd Street is classic de Blasian chaos. This is pretty much every day in Borough Park. Photo: Google
A teenager was killed by the driver of a van who ran over him after he was doored by a passenger in a parked car on a busy two-way street in Borough Park, police said.

The 16-year old cyclist, whose name was not initially released by police, was heading northbound on 17th Avenue at around 5:38 p.m. when he was forced into traffic to avoid the open door of a parked car.

The wording of the police report is telling here:

“He swerved to avoid a parked car that was opening it’s [sic] door,” the police report said, suggesting that cars open doors on their own. “The bicyclist struck the door, which caused him to fall to the ground where he was struck by a white 2013 Econoline E350 that was also heading north on 17th Avenue.”

The operators of both vehicles remained on the scene and were not charge, police said. The teenager, identified by the Daily News as Yisroel Schwartz, was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he died.

He’s the ninth cyclist killed so far this year, police statistics show. According to the NYPD, just 10 cyclists were killed in all of 2018. Total road fatalities are up 21 percent so far this year, again according to the NYPD.

NYPD's "TrafficStat" shows that fatalities on New York roads are up more than 20 percent versus the same period last year.
The cyclist’s death is reminiscent of the killing of Madison Lyden, an Australian tourist who was run over by a truck driver after swerving to avoid a cab that had cut her off to park in a painted bike lane on Central Park West. The death has spurred calls for a protected cycle path on Central Park West — which the city is reportedly planning to create later this year.

  • Boeings+Bikes

    Not charged? Dooring a cyclist is one of the few things that is specifically cited in the vehicle code as being illegal!

  • Eric McClure

    Ian beat me to it. Dooring is a crime. Charge the person responsible.

  • Lest we forget

    Less than a month ago, twenty six year old cyclist Pedro Tepozteco was killed just a few blocks away from this location (https://nyc.streetsblog.org/2019/04/17/two-people-are-dead-in-separate-incidents-in-brooklyn-and-queens/).

  • SSkate

    Not to be callous with statistics, but I believe this is the fifth S Brooklyn cyclist killed in traffic this year? Just a day or two ago postings/articles were obsessing that half of NYC cyclist traffic deaths occurred in the S Bk.

    (Been doored multiple times while skating NYC streets. Happy to be alive.)

  • Take the lane. Take the lane. Take the lane .

    Door zones are death traps. I say this every time on these stories, but these stories keep needing to be told. This kid died because we have cyclists on new York that timidity in the face of the enemy is the proper course of action. That is wrong. When there is no bone lane and your are on a street that isn’t a freeway, take the damn lane and let them honk at you. At least you will live to tell the tale.

