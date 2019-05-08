Wednesday’s Headlines: A Day Without Uber Edition

Uber and Lyft drivers will go on strike during the morning rush — and we’re hoping that New Yorkers are so happy with the quiet streets that they ask for the strike to be permanent. That’s not to say that Uber and Lyft drivers don’t have a legitimate beef with the tech companies, which have turned taxi drivers into Silicon Valley slaves — aided and abetted by the Trump Labor Department, which considers the drivers independent contractors not eligible for all sorts of benefits that all workers deserve.

In any event, send your favorite Uber- and Lyft-less street photos to us at tips@streetsblog.org. We’ll publish a montage later today.

And now the news: