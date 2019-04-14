Setback for Citi Bike as Entire E-Bike Fleet is Grounded

It’s an e-saster.

Citi Bike announced early Sunday that it would pull all its popular pedal-assist bikes off the road after reports that some riders had experienced “stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel.”

The bikes started disappearing off the Citi Bike map earlier this weekend, but the Lyft-owned company issued a “service update” to its 150,000 members on Sunday at 5 a.m. after Streetsblog inquired about the missing electric-assist bikes late Saturday night.

“After a small number of reports and out of an abundance of caution, we are proactively pausing our electric bikes from service,” spokeswoman Julie Wood said. “Safety always comes first.”

Citi Bike was expected to deploy 4,000 of the speedsters by June, but said only about 1,000 of the bikes had made it to the streets. Those bikes will be replaced by non-pedal assist bikes, which Citi Bike refers to as the “classic” model.

When the company announced the expansion, it justified the additional $2-per-ride cost of a pedal assist bike due to the increased maintenance effort of swapping out batteries. Annual members were able to take out electric Citi Bikes for no additional charge until April 27, though Wood said that the date may be extended after all the e-bikes return to the street.

Citi Bike announced in November that it would expand its 12,000-bike fleet to 40,000 bikes over the next five years. It is unclear how that expansion is going. No neighborhoods have been named as the lucky recipients of the new e-bikes or “classic” Citi Bikes. Currently, the system operates only in Manhattan below 130th Street, a thin strip of Western Queens and a crescent of Brooklyn from Greenpoint through Downtown to Park Slope.

The city does not provide any subsidy to Citi Bike, unlike any other form of public transportation. The system carries far more riders than the mayor’s ferry system, for example, which gets millions in city support. Each ride on an NYC Ferry costs riders $2.75, but costs taxpayers more than $10. On an average day, Citi Bike serves tens of thousands of riders.

This is a breaking story — and a braking story — so check back for updates. For now, here is the full statement from the company: