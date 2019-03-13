Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in Brooklyn

A Brooklyn man was killed when a driver ran him down on Linden Boulevard in East New York — then kept on going, police said.

Cops have not released the name of the victim, but said he was trying to cross the busy six-lane highway — where speeding is rampant — at Barbey Street at around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday night when he was struck by the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading westbound.

The driver fled, but ditched the expensive car just two blocks away on McClancy Place. The 51-year-old pedestrian was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he died.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

The area is dangerous, albeit mostly to reckless motorists. In just six blocks of Linden Boulevard on both sides of the crash site, there have been 191 reported crashes resulting in injuries to one cyclists, 14 pedestrians and 93 motorists since January, 2017. At the Barbey Street intersection, there have been seven crashes, injuring six drivers.