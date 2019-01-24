Thursday’s Headlines: Busy News Day Edition

What a crazy day yesterday was: A City Council Member blasted his colleagues’ hopes of legalizing e-scooters right in front of them at a press conference. Then Mayor de Blasio tossed cold water on the whole legalization thing anyway. And then we were leaked a copy of a preliminary — or “outdated,” if you believe the MTA — set of painful service adjustments that might have to be made to accommodate Gov. Cuomo’s supposedly painless L-train repair.

All this, even as we were still trying to figure out if there is a method to Cuomo’s MTA madness.

But by day’s end, we took stock and prepared our curated list of news morsels to sate your information appetite: