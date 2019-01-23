Mayor to E-Bike/E-Scooter Supporters: Power Down! [Updated]

The city is not so keen on legalizing the new 'micro-mobility' fads.

DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, in red. To her right are NYPD Transportation Chief Thomas Chan and Legislative Affairs Director Oleg Chernyavsky. Photo: David Meyer
Mayor de Blasio does not support e-bike and e-scooter legalization at this time, his transportation commissioner testified Wednesday at the kickoff of a debate on several City Council bills that would encourage both forms of mobility.

“The city’s concern with these throttle e-bikes has always been their unregulated, illegal nature and particularly their speeds and irresponsible use by some,” Department of Transportation  Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said at Wednesday’s hearing, which centered on four e-bike and e-scooter bills. “Should state action provide the ability for localities to authorize these devices, we’d be open to a conversation with the council about whether to allow them here in New York City.”

Trottenberg was referring to a proposal by Gov. Cuomo to allow cities to decide for themselves whether to legalize the devices — but Trottenberg did not provide any insight into whether the mayor would back the Council’s bid to go ahead and do just that.

Delivery worker Jinhua Li wants e-bikes legalized. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
“We are still in the early stages of evaluating how [e-scooters] operate in urban areas,” she said of e-scooters, adding that her agency was in conversation with leaders of other cities where scooters are in operation. She said it wasn’t clear yet that e-scooter trips were actually replacing car trips — or that the hardware was even up-to-par.

“Talking to other cities, these things are pretty disposal. They last between a month and two months,” Trottenberg warned.

The Council’s Transportation Committee Chairman Ydanis Rodriguez countered that he believes the city has the right to legalize e-bikes and e-scooters regardless of the state proposal.

In terms of e-bikes, Trottenberg suggested that the mayor remains concerned by their supposed negative safety impacts — though the city has never produced any data that the devices pose more of a danger to pedestrians than regular bikes.

The mayor used that safety concern to justify his crackdown on the e-bikes, announced in October 2017. In 2018, NYPD increased its confiscations of e-bikes by 20 percent, according to Police Transportation Chief Thomas Chan. Each throttled-powered e-bike is worth around $1,800, and confiscations and tickets can up to well over $1,000 for the city’s delivery workforce. More than 1,200 were confiscated last year.

City Council proponents of e-bike legalization pushed back on the assertion that either e-bikes or e-scooters are dangerous. Trottenberg claimed that three people have been killed riding e-scooters already here — which garnered pushback from Council Member Fernando Cabrera, a sponsor of the e-scooter legalization bill.

“They don’t tend to cause injuries to others,” Cabrera told Trottenberg and NYPD officials testifying by her side. “They don’t tend to cause injuries to others. Can we agree to that, that e-scooters are not known to cause injuries?”

His statement was met with jeers from some members of the audience.

“I think it may be too early to say,” said NYPD Legislative Affairs Director Oleg Chernyavsky. “We don’t really disaggregate the data.”

Update: An earlier version said that Trottenberg claimed that two people had died on scooters. The DOT later issued a statement claiming it is three.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    as someone who rides a normal bike daily. these bikes ARE dangerous! they don’t follow the rules and go 30mph with food on their handlebars and their stopping power is less now that they go 30mph. Every other day I get close calls with these guys. It’s only going to get worse with more powerful bikes.

  • r

    It must be so embarrassing to be as smart a person as Polly Trottenberg and have a firm grasp of all of the statistics surrounding e-bikes and best practices from other cities on things like scooters and then have to come up with excuses to justify a dumb mayor’s opposition to anything that isn’t a car.

  • djx

    Yeah. Think about how many people they’ve hurt and killed. So dangerous. For sure.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    the only people who defend these crazy bikers are people who only care about their takeout delivery. It’s very selfish.

  • Jeff

    Yeah we’ve heard a lot of anecdotes about “close calls”–could you please point to any data that would justify this as the basis for public policy?

    And wow, food on the handlebars? Sounds terrifying! Apparently I’ve been putting others at mortal risk every time I pick up some takeout food on my bike!

  • Daphna

    Ugh. Mayor de Blasio is so non-progressive despite his claims of being progressive.

  • Jeff

    Ha, most cycling advocates don’t order delivery–why would we? We have our own bikes!

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    do you go 25-32 mph salmoning the wrong fucking way?

  • If e-scooters really do wear out after 1-2 months, how safe and reliable can they be?

  • Jeff

    Irrelevant–you explicitly mentioned food on the handlebars, and therefore that in and of itself must present a risk.

  • Joe R.

    These bikes don’t go 25 to 32 mph. Stop exaggerating. I can out accelerate them and keep pace with them cruising at 56 years old. Someone needs to sue people like you for spreading misinformation.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    yes they do. The new ones do. obviously you are a fucking liar who doesn’t bike daily cause these fucks are going super fast now.

  • AnoNYC

    I drive behind them all the time and they average around 20 MPH on the speedometer.

  • AnoNYC
  • AnoNYC

    They don’t wear out after 1-2 months.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    yeah ok. salmoning with food on their handlebars is even worse. I hope that you get hit with these bikes and hurt yourself in some sweet delicious irony.

  • Joe R.

    Pace one and show me a picture of phone or Garmin with GPS speed and I’ll believe you. Funny how I hear all about these fast e-bikes and I’ve never seen one either walking or riding.

  • Joe R.

    Same here. 18 to 20 mph is about what they do.

  • Jeff

    Why? I thought you wanted them banned because you didn’t want people getting hurt by them? Have I got this wrong?

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    yeah i don’t want to get hurt but you are advocating for my pain and suffering so right back at you.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    more like 18-25mph. and it’s gonna get worse! the new ebikes are going 32mph. can’t wait for you guys to see the speed increase this year and eat your words

  • Joe R.

    Honestly, even if the streets are hit with e-bikes going 30+ mph, it’s not going to make things any more dangerous for me when the primary threat is cars going 45 to 60 mph. If anything, I’ll have an opportunity to travel faster by drafting one of these 30+ mph e-bikes. The closer I match car speeds, the safer I am.

  • AnoNYC

    eBikes are the number one traffic violence scapegoat nowadays it seems.

  • Daphna

    Disappointing to see de Blasio actively fighting against eco-friendly cost-effective transportation methods that have great potential to benefit many, especially the poor.

  • Nicholas L

    #ReporTrolls

  • Nicholas L

    #ReportViolence

  • Nicholas L

    Electric bikes and scooters have a role in smart cities. Perhaps the app could regulate riders and police also get electric bikes to enforce and to ticket. ?

  • Oh well, that’s a relief then.

  • Thank you for placing the blame where it belongs, on Trottenberg’s boss rather than on her herself.

  • Simon Phearson

    It’s just flabbergasting to me that these officials are saying these things about e-bikes and e-scooters that are just as true, multiple times over, of cars.

    The question is not whether e-bikes and e-scooters will be used on NYC streets. As long as they serve a real transportation need, they will be. The question is whether we empower the NYPD to conduct senseless crackdowns on users of these vehicles. We ought to know enough about the NYPD by now to know why they need less power, not more.

