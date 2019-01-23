E-Bike Champion: Let’s Not Be Distracted by Tech Companies Pushing ‘Toy’ E-Scooters

Carlos Menchaca says the first step is to legalize e-bikes so that delivery workers can make a living before the city focuses on mere 'toys.'

Council Member Carlos Menchaca loves e-bikes, but is decidedly less excited about e-scooters, which he calls "toys." Photo: David Meyer
The City Council is allowing itself to be distracted by the shiny (and possibly dangerous) object — e-scooters — rather than focusing solely on legalizing e-bikes so that delivery workers aren’t continually targeted by police for doing their job, a Brooklyn council member said Wednesday.

Just before the City Council’s transportation committee was about to take up six bills about e-scooters and e-bikes, Sunset Park Council Member Carlos Menchaca blasted his colleagues for not legalizing e-bikes first — and only later debate whether scooters are safe in the urban mobility environment.

Council Member Rafael Espinal, who sponsored several e-scooter and e-bike bills, agrees with Menchaca that e-bikes should be legalized. Photo: Gersh Kuntzman
“I am frustrated that the important efforts of the delivery worker justice organizers is being co-opted by tech companies,” Menchaca said, referring to such scooter firms as Bird and Lime, which are lobbying intensely to get their electric-powered short-trip devices legalized. Delivery worker advocates such as Make the Road New York and the Biking Public Project have been struggling for years to get the workers’ struggles on the agenda.

Menchaca said he was particularly frustrated by a bill that would create a city program to convert throttle-controlled e-bikes — which are favored by delivery workers because they help make many deliveries over wider terrain — into pedal-assist e-bikes, which are slower.

“It’s saying if you use two wheels to deliver food, we will make it harder for you — but if you use two wheels and a smartphone to get to a coffee shop, we’ll make it as easy as using the app,” Menchaca said, standing next to his colleague, Rafael Espinal, who sponsored the bill in question.

“Advocates are still fighting to convince a recalcitrant city that bikes are a meaningful and proven alternative to driving cars,” he added, surrounded by several delivery workers. “And with no proof at all, we’re rolling out the red carpet for what are essentially toys.”

Menchaca said he believes there is not enough evidence that e-scooters — which have been deployed in many cities around the country — reduce the amount of driving. But Bird and Lime have constantly claimed that their devices do indeed reduce car use.

“Robust data is [sic] showing we may have finally found that elusive ‘car replacement’ that transportation planners have been searching for for years,” Paul White of Bird would later testify to the Council, according to a written statement. “Almost half of all car trips are under three miles, and surveys and polls tell us riders are using our service to opt out of taking such short car trips. For example, over one-third of scooter riders recently surveyed in Portland stated they would have otherwise been taking cars, like Uber and Lyft, to get to their destination.”

Phil Jones of Lime added that e-scooters are an important tool for making sure everyone has better transit.

“We believe that citywide access to dock-free bike and scooter options for all New Yorkers will significantly help improve the city’s transportation equity crisis,” he said.

The company’s own survey of its riders shows that 30 percent of its e-scooter users claimed they used the device instead of a car. And Portland’s own DOT did a study that showed that scooter use caused large declines in personal car or taxi trips. Menchaca was unconvinced.

“We are waiting for cities to come back on safety,” he told Streetsblog. “The anecdotal information suggests that these scooters don’t take you out of cars or bikes, but take you out of walking. So are going to say, ‘Hey, New Yorkers, stop walking. In fact, go on a scooter and go on a sidewalk and maybe cause safety concerns for your neighbors.'”

City DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg echoed Menchaca’s concerns in her testimony on Wednesday.

There are only anecdotal reports about scooter safety — and the anecdotes aren’t very promising. The federal Centers for Disease Control is preparing to study the health implications of scooter use in Austin, Texas, a widely anticipated report.

“I am here to make sure the voices of the workers don’t get drowned out,” Menchaca added. More than 1,200 delivery bikes — which can cost low-wage workers $1,800 — were confiscated by the NYPD last year. Do Lee of the Biking Public Project said it can take a worker 50 hours to make up enough money just to pay the city fine to get his bike back — and that’s at the expense of making any money for food or rent.

“No matter how cold it is, we serve New Yorkers,” said delivery worker Jinhua Li, who was on hand to testify about his experiences during the mayor’s crackdown on e-bike riders. “We want to live and we want to eat.”

City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg testified that the city is against any e-scooter or e-legalization bill until the state legalizes the devices, which Gov. Cuomo has proposed.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    ebikes are waayyy too dangerous. The elephant in the room is that these guys were tolerable at 15-18mph but then the new batteries gave them 20-25mph speeds and now these guys are on 25-32 mph speeds with even bigger batteries. They wear motorcycle helmets now and are basically human projectiles. If you can keep the bike speeds limited to under 20mph then yes to ebikes but these guys are too greedy and are getting more dangerous bikes on the streets.

  • StevieWelles

    Everything you’ve said about e-bikes is, and has been, true of cars. If you want to advocate for a 20 mph speed limit, rigidly enforced, for all vehicles, I’m with you.

  • Joe R.

    Why the double standard? Cars and trucks are far heavier, and travel far faster. If 18 mph is too fast for e-bikes, then anything over ~10 mph should be considered too fast for cars/trucks, based on the momentum change a struck pedestrian would experience.

    Thanks to people like you spreading FUD about e-bikes NYC is unfairly penalizing people just trying to make living. Maybe the delivery workers should be suing you and your ilk for the fines they’re paying.

  • Altered Beast ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    i can be against fast cars and fucking fast ebikes. you know? I said anything over 20mph. and their breaking speed sucks on ebikes.

  • Joe R.

    OK, but you’re not saying cars should be governed to 20 mph. You’re focusing only on e-bikes but you’re not even providing any statistics showing they’re dangerous. Neither is NYC. Must be nice to live in a fact-free zone.

  • Elizabeth F

    All proposed and imagined e-bike legalization bills would only legalize e-bikes with speeds up to 20mph. Throttle-free e-bikes are already legal, and have been, like, forever (as DeBlasio recently “clarified.”) If delivery workers want to get legal, they can disable their throttle today (yes it works, I did it for 1.5 years). If they don’t want to get legal, then no amount of legalizing e-bikes will help; because as you point out, many of the e-bikes being sold are illegally fast.

    You demonize someone for biking with too GOOD of a helmet? Sheeh, that’s a new one for the anti-bike lexicon. Has it occurred to you that NYC gets COLD in the winter, and that typical bike helmets are designed to provide ventilation and cooling in the summer?

  • Elizabeth F

    You are wrong, braking speed is amazing on e-bikes. Seriously, have you ever tried one of these vehicles?

  • Elizabeth F

    No, not everything he says is true about cars. Car drivers almost never wear helmets, even though helmets would reduce head injuries in car crashes.

  • walks bikes drives

    All of the E-bikes I see around the city have 180mm or 203mm hydro brakes. Their brakes are quite powerful, assuming they are kept in good repair without over-wearing the pads or rotors. Most road bikes with hydros only use 140s. I upgraded mine to 160s.

  • walks bikes drives

    I think he is right about the overpowered e-bikes. I dont see why throttled e-bikes cant just be regulated as what they are: electric mopeds. If they operate on a throttle, you need a driver’s license. If they are pedal assist, you need to pedal your bicycle. The law is already there. Confiscate an e-bike only if the rider does not have a license. Otherwise, if they commit a traffic infraction, give them a motor vehicle citation. Why does it have to be so complicated?

