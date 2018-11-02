Don’t Blame Only Alec Baldwin for Parking Fight — Blame Free Parking!

Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump on "SNL." Photo: NBC
Alec Baldwin playing Donald Trump on "SNL." Photo: NBC

No New Yorker should be surprised that Alec Baldwin was arrested in an apparent fight over a parking space on E. 10th St. — but not because the actor is a hothead, but because the city does such a bad job of pricing the curb that there’s simply never a spot when a frantic actor (or anyone else) needs one.

The location where Baldwin allegedly punched another driver for taking “his” space offers on-street car storage for the exorbitant price of absolutely nothing, meaning that residents almost never turn over the spaces to give visitors or shoppers access to the curb.

DOT raised the price of meters in the area from $3.50 for the first hour to $4 for the first hour and $6.75 for additional hours. But it’s completely free to store a car on the side street of E. 10th St. between Fifth Avenue and University Place all week (minus a half-hour twice a week for street cleaning).

A fight like Baldwin’s shines a light on what’s wrong with street management in our city, said transit expert Charles Komanoff.

“There’s chronic over-demand for parking because the city isn’t pricing it properly,” the number-crunching guru told Streetsblog. “If we had properly priced curbside parking, by definition, we would always have 10 to 15 percent of the spaces available.”

Komanoff said we won’t know how high the curb should be priced till we try it, but cited research by parking fee expert Donald Shoup that there’s always a way for the city to figure out a price that’s just high enough to create turnover.

“There needs to be a space for the person who really needs one — like someone taking an aunt to a medical clinic for dialysis,” he said. “But if it’s free, that space won’t be available. Instead, in many residential neighborhoods, we see that a big portion of the traffic is just drivers cruising for free parking.”

Komanoff said on E. 10th Street, parking would likely cost around $5 for the first half-hour — well within the budget of Manhattan car owners like Alec Baldwin.

 

  • JarekFA

    “But if it’s free, that space won’t be available. Instead, in many residential neighborhoods, we see that a big portion of the traffic is just drivers cruising for free parking.”

    Oh for sure. What I can’t stand are the people endlessly circling the block looking for parking. They pay little attention to the road and are focused on finding any gaps on the side. But, it’s our fucked up public policy which creates this dilemma. Immiserating all these people who are wielding life threatening weapons. You might as well have a policy of handing people a free gun and a shot when they enter a bar.

    https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/1058470332686888960

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Shoup to O’Toole: The Market for Parking Is Anything But Free

By Streetsblog |
We’re reprinting this reply [PDF] from UCLA professor Donald Shoup, author of the High Cost of Free Parking, to Randal O’Toole, the libertarian Cato Institute senior fellow who refuses to acknowledge the role of massive government intervention in the market for parking, and the effect this has had on America’s car dependence. It’s an excellent […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Curb Appeal

By Alan Durning |
Alan Durning is the executive director of Sightline. This post is #15 in the Sightline series, Parking? Lots! Imagine if you could put a meter in front of your house and charge every driver who parks in “your” space. It’d be like having a cash register at the curb. Free money! How much would you collect? Hundreds […]
STREETSBLOG USA

Seattle’s Plan to Woo Neighborhoods Into Adopting Smart Parking Prices

By Angie Schmitt |
Seattle has a housing affordability problem. One way to address that is to reduce the amount of parking required in new residential buildings, lowering construction costs and increasing the number of apartments that can be built. But it’s politically difficult to reduce parking requirements because current residents who own cars worry it will make parking more scarce. As long as […]
STREETSBLOG USA

There’s a (Parking) Place for Us

By Alan Durning |
This post is #14 in the Sightline series, Parking? Lots! Alan Durning is the executive director of Sightline. There are places in this world the savvy traveler would never drive with any hope of finding street parking: Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco, for example, or just about anywhere in downtown Los Angeles. That’s what you […]