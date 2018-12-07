Friday’s Headlines: Victory on Morris Park Avenue Edition

We’re just so excited that Mayor de Blasio and the Department of Transportation will defy a Bronx community board and redesign dangerous Morris Park Avenue (and, on the record, happy that we played a small role in making it happen).

And now, the news:

A drunken cop ran over a cyclist on the East Side. The cyclist will be fine. The cop’s career? Let’s hope it’s in critical condition. (NYDN, NY Post)

Some people are calling the city’s relationship with Citi Bike/Lyft an “insider deal.” (Clean Technica)

This great MTA video shows just how easy it is to jump the turnstile — and how everyone does it! Under. Over. Frontwards. Backwards. This is must-see TV. (Gothamist)

Thank goodness we have Gridlock Sam to remind us about Santa Con this Saturday. (NYDN)

Supporters of congestion pricing added another argument to the mix: Charging drivers to enter the central business district will save lives. (amNY)

Yes! We got Pete Tomlin to fix our subway signals! (NY Post) No, seriously, this guy is supposed to be the best. (amNY)

Weeds for Rails? Really? So we’re doing this, huh? OK, let the debate begin. (NY Post, amNY)

The city is tweaking its car-share parking on the Upper West Side as part of its ongoing pilot program. (Upper West Side Rag)

