Tuesday’s Headlines: Why Don’t MTA Board Members Use the MTA Edition
And here’s today’s non-donation-related news:
- There was lots of coverage of the MTA board meeting on fare evasion on Monday. While amNY and the Wall Street Journal focused on what is most likely an overstated problem, the Post and the Daily News led with NYC Transit President Andy Byford’s claim that he’ll deploy MTA front office workers to block would-be turnstile jumpers (no, really). And, as always, Aaron Gordon took the whole thing down with a single tweet.
- Also, your subway is about to become like a McDLT: Hot stays hot, cold stays cold. (NY Post, NYDN) (H/T Lawrence “Lucky” Gardner)
- Then again, the trains were so bad on Monday that you might not care. (NY Post).
- Monday was also a lousy day for Citi Bike, as Streetsblog’s Gersh Kuntzman reported.
- Next time you complain about subway workers, consider this: Rats get into their workplaces! Viewer discretion advised: This is literally a rat chasing a token-booth clerk out of her post. (NY Post)
- Queens Borough President Melinda Katz demands that Amazon help pay for Mayor de Blasio’s BQX folly, er, we mean trolley. (amNY) Meanwhile, Queens State Senator Michael Gianaris is upset at real-estate speculation near the retail giant’s new HQ2. (WSJ)
- Politico Pro subscribers will love Dana Rubinstein’s story about Corey Johnson’s call for mayoral control of the subway — which is exactly what people call for…when they intend to be mayor.
- This should outrage everyone, but hopefully force DOT to do something: A private bus company that was kicked out of the Port Authority for not paying its usage fees ended up getting a city permit to load its passengers on the street — worsening congestion and creating dangerous road conditions. (NY Times)
- We often complain about FedEx trucks illegally parked in bike lanes, but we have to admit this is worst: A FedEx driver apparently struck a mourner outside a Brooklyn funeral. (Pro tip: Don’t bother tweeting @fedexhelp — the account does nothing.) (NY Post, NYDN)
- Our editor, Gersh Kuntzman, was on the Curtis and Cosby show on WABC77 on Monday. Listen to how exhausted he gets trying to convey basic statistics to an audience of fact-free, Trump-style belligerents who say they are more afraid of bikes than cars. (Reminder: Drivers have caused all of the 145 fatalities through September). It’s a short segment that speaks volumes about real fear vs. manufactured fear. (WABC77)
- And, finally, our Streetfilms pal Clarence Eckerson Jr. put together a montage of how much better the city looks, thanks to protected bike lanes. Enjoy his video here or below: