Monday was a Really Bad Morning for Citi Bike

Just days after Citi Bike announced a massive expansion and maintenance effort, the system frustrated Lower Manhattan users with a breakdown on Monday morning.

Many users posted their frustrations to social media, with pictures of completely full docks in a large swath of downtown. Friend of Streetsblog John Kaehny said that he couldn’t find a single dock within a one-mile radius of his office at around 10 a.m.

“My bike is in the shop, so I took Citibike to work from the dentist and ended up walking about a mile to my office because of massive dockblock everywhere Lower Manhattan,” Kaehny told Streetsblog. “WTF Motivate. Unfortunately, this is typical.”

Screenshots taken by the Reinvent Albany executive director (below) tell the whole story:

The red-tipped dock logo means that there was not a single place to put a Citi Bike. The area comprises a massive zone bounded by Washington Square Park to the north, Lafayette Street to the east, Wall Street to the south and the West Side Greenway to the west.

The area typically has dock space for hundreds of bikes. The problem was not fully solved by 2:30 p.m., when Streetsblog’s review of the Citi Bike map revealed that many the same docks were still full of bikes, though some had one or two slots.

Citi Bike admitted that Monday was a particularly challenging day for the nation’s largest bike share system. But a source at the company said the Lyft-owned bike company had suffered a perfect storm: unseasonably warm morning temperatures led to high ridership on a Monday, which because of odd weekend patterns, are always tricky for Citi Bike, as bikes end up in unpredictable areas.

The problems also came as a number of valet stations have been closed for the winter.

Kaehny was not alone.

“@CitiBikeNYC stop over filling the stations!!!!! Another morning disaster and late again!,” a user named Rose tweeted at the company.

@CitiBikeNYC stop over filling the stations!!!!! Another morning disaster and late again! pic.twitter.com/88mDp25mnv — Rose (@RoseTheConfused) December 3, 2018

“Zero docks available within a massive radius,” added user Amber. “Crowd of 10 waiting for docks on 6th and canal which normally has a valet. major fail this am.”

@CitiBikeNYC zero docks available within a massive radius. crowd of 10 waiting for docks on 6th and canal which normally has a valet. major fail this am. pic.twitter.com/t5DbUmfQrG — amber (@soleilalaplage) December 3, 2018

Another Citi Bike rider described the system as “nearly useless,” and posted a similar screen shot.

@CitiBikeNYC is becoming nearly useless as a service. Now you can get a bike but you can’t park it anywhere…every damn day pic.twitter.com/o3rJPqbCch — a panda to hug and kiss (@apanda2hugnkiss) December 3, 2018

Monday’s crisis comes just three days after Lyft officials announced a large expansion of the system, which will grow to nearly 40,000 bikes from the current 12,000, and double its coverage of the city from the current 30 square miles in mostly Manhattan and Brooklyn to serve far more neighborhoods. That announcement came with the promise that many of the new bikes would be pedal-assist electric bikes — and that Lyft would, by the end of February, fully repair the existing fleet, which suffered a horrific service crisis this fall that idled almost half the fleet for weeks.

The company’s promises and explanation of Monday’s disaster would not likely satisfy Kaehny.

“Enough with the ebikes (which are never charged),” he told Streetsblog. “Get the basics ops working.”

It’s our December donation drive! Please give!