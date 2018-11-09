Friday’s Headlines: Rainy and Cold Edition
OK, so maybe it won’t be a gorgeous weekend, but at least the kids have off from school on Monday.
Ponder that as you take in today’s headlines:
- By all measures, the paired protected lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues in Sunnyside are doing great. So come celebrate them on Nov. 10 or protest them on Nov. 18, when the bizarrely named “Queens Streets for All” complains that the lanes have hurt business and endangered the public (when, in fact, they have done the opposite). (Queens Chronicle)
- Meanwhile, Bike Snob put it succinctly.
- Stand clear of the changing announcements. (NY Times)
- Another Queens pedestrian was killed by a driver. (NYDN)
- The MTA is trying something new to get trains to move faster. (NY1)
- Friend of Streetsblog Joel Epstein points out why the MTA’s “Adopt a Station” program is going so badly. (Crain’s)
- The great Neil Demause takes a deep and exhaustive dive on Amazon’s proposed move to Long Island City — and finds that there are a lot of unanswered questions. (Old man editor’s note: Hey, kids, this is a perfect example of a diligent reporter taking the extra day to get a lot more details than everyone else had.) (Gothamist)
- Meanwhile, the Times also looks into the broader implications of the Amazon economy.
- And, finally, a California woman threw a birthday party on the J train. (NY Post)