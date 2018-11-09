Friday’s Headlines: Rainy and Cold Edition

OK, so maybe it won’t be a gorgeous weekend, but at least the kids have off from school on Monday.

Ponder that as you take in today’s headlines:

  • By all measures, the paired protected lanes on 43rd and Skillman avenues in Sunnyside are doing great. So come celebrate them on Nov. 10 or protest them on Nov. 18, when the bizarrely named “Queens Streets for All” complains that the lanes have hurt business and endangered the public (when, in fact, they have done the opposite). (Queens Chronicle)
  • Meanwhile, Bike Snob put it succinctly.
  • Stand clear of the changing announcements. (NY Times)
  • Another Queens pedestrian was killed by a driver. (NYDN)
  • The MTA is trying something new to get trains to move faster. (NY1)
  • Friend of Streetsblog Joel Epstein points out why the MTA’s “Adopt a Station” program is going so badly. (Crain’s)
  • The great Neil Demause takes a deep and exhaustive dive on Amazon’s proposed move to Long Island City — and finds that there are a lot of unanswered questions. (Old man editor’s note: Hey, kids, this is a perfect example of a diligent reporter taking the extra day to get a lot more details than everyone else had.) (Gothamist)
  • Meanwhile, the Times also looks into the broader implications of the Amazon economy.
  • And, finally, a California woman threw a birthday party on the J train. (NY Post)
  • Joe R.

    How about just removing the timers, except the ones protecting sharp curves? It defies logic to have timers on some dead straight express runs, but the MTA does exactly that. Also, restore the trains to their original performance specs.

    I also don’t know how a timer can “go out of calibration”. A cheap quartz watch has an accuracy of 15 seconds per month, or 0.0006%. It shouldn’t be hard for timers to hold calibration to, say, 0.1 mph. I’d love to know exactly what they’re using to time out the interval. It certainly isn’t a quartz oscillator if the timers are this badly out of calibration. Maybe it’s a 1955 era Mickey Mouse watch, although even that could probably keep time to within a few tenths of a percent.