Today’s Headlines
- 82 Percent of Marty Golden’s Constituents Support Speed Cam Program (Bklyn Paper)
- Lander and Rodriguez Talk Speed Cams, Safe Driving, and Albany With Capital Tonight
- What’s the Business Integrity Commission Waiting for to Shut Down Sanitation Salvage? (ProPublica)
- Very Early Reviews of the Staten Island Express Bus Overhaul (Advance)
- GM’s Self-Driving Car Pilot in Manhattan on Hold for 10 Months (Politico)
- More Coverage of Electric Citi Bikes (AMNY, News, WNYC, Crain’s)
- So Much for de Blasio’s “Congestion Action Plan” (TL)
- Vision Zero Network Hires All-Star MTA Board Member and Former TSTC Director Veronica Vanterpool
- Sanitation Department Has Taken 223 Trash Baskets Off Harlem Streets (NYT, Gothamist)
- Two Adorable Goats Push NYC’s Ongoing Subway Catastrophe Out of the Headlines (News, NYT, Post)