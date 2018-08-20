Citi Bike’s New Electric Bike Is Exciting For Riders (If They Live Near Citi Bike, Of Course) Yet No Help to Deliverymen

Only 200 e-bikes will join the 12,000-bike system.

Citi Bike has gone electric! But unlike when Bob Dylan did it in the 1960s, this one is a success. Photos: Gersh Kuntzman
They’re going to have to start calling this company Motor-vate.

Citi Bike officials unveiled the company’s latest improvement on Monday — a game-changing, battery-powered, pedal-assisted bicycle that will slowly (but not abundantly) be showing up soon at a dock near you.

“This is the best bike-share system in the world — and today, it is getting even better,” said Jay Walder, CEO of the Citi Bike parent company, Motivate, after he rode one of the 200 new e-Citi Bikes over the Brooklyn Bridge with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Department of Transportation staffers.

“There are two types of people in the world,” Walder continued. “People who have never tried a pedal-assist bike and people who won’t shut up about them.”

There’s actually a third group, several reporters pointed out: Hundreds of New York City deliverymen and women who use e-bikes that are still illegal in the city — and subject to confiscation and fines. Last month, city rules went into effect legalizing e-bikes that are controlled by pedaling, while maintaining the ban on the cheaper, throttle-controlled e-bikes that delivery workers use. (Reporters were invited to test-ride the bikes; read a full account of my ride from Brooklyn Borough Hall to Windsor Terrace here.)

From January 1 to July 29 of this year, 654 e-bikes were confiscated by the NYPD, the department told Streetsblog. That number, while still high according to advocates for delivery workers, is down from 772 over the same period last year.

Walder declined to answer the question about mayor priorities — he didn’t make the law, after all — so Adams jumped in.

“I don’t believe e-bikes should be illegal,” he said. “The city must find a way to make all e-bikes legal.” (City Hall did not respond to a request for comment.)

The 200 new battery-powered bikes will make their way into Citi Bike’s 12,000-bike, 750-dock system, with 1,000 more coming online during the L-train shutdown, which begins in April. The new e-Citi Bikes resemble existing cycles, except they feature a battery pack on the frame. A Citi Bike worker must replace the battery for recharging every 30 miles or so. Walder said that maintenance work would be done by existing Citi Bike crews.

“If they have to replace a flat tire at one station, they can also swap out a battery if it’s low,” Walder said.

The bike’s additional power, pick-up and hill-conquering torque could make Citi Bike a city-wide force…if Motivate and DOT officials would only expand the range beyond Manhattan, several neighborhoods in Brooklyn and the westernmost strip of Queens. Commuters in Jackson Heights, Crown Heights and Bay Ridge would use Citi Bike if it was available — even more so if more electric bikes were in the mix.

Walder declined to explore the politics and economics that have blocked Citi Bike’s expansion, saying only, “We’d like to expand.”

  • Manually replacing batteries is so ineffective. Citibike is a docked system, which is something they should take advantage of. The bikes should be able to charge when docked

  • Danny G

    They might need to make the solar panels a little bigger to do that.

  • Just a note that uptown Manhattan (most of Harlem and all of Washington Heights and Inwood) has no Citibike, which represents a big area in terms of both geography and population; as a resident of Washington Heights, I think it’s important not to give more credit than is due to the lackluster expansion by saying or implying that Manhattan has complete coverage, which is very far from the truth.

  • I might be over the hill now but I still got some leg strength and I rather use that to power my bike. And no, I don’t like arriving at work all sweaty either. That’s why I don’t pedal all hard or stand up out of the seat, if I’m not trying to exercise. Biking on flat terrain is actually less energy expensive than walking, plus you get a bit of a cooling breeze. I don’t understand this sweatiness argument. Battery power is totally unnecessary for the majority of people in my opinion. Don’t come at me talking about the disabled either, because that’s not relevant when we are talking about a city-wide bikeshare network. Motor power for most people’s trips is not going to save time (we are still bound by traffic light signals) and if anything will lead to more irresponsible use of speed. Bikeshare users are already are prone to irresponsible riding as it is. (Yes I know that all cyclists are prone to it, but bikeshare and bike ownership are quite different mindsets, from what I’ve seen out there in the real world.)

  • Patricia Geri Russell

    Horrible news today! Pedal assist Citi Bike‘s going 18 miles an hour in bike lanes with idiot bicyclists, horrible! Fought traffic nightmares on my bike in this city since 1984 And advocated for safer bicycling infrastructure. Finally bike lanes arrived and now some idiot is very likely going to sideswipe me while they try to text and ride!

  • Joe R.

    Motor power for most people’s trips is not going to save time (we are still bound by traffic light signals) and if anything will lead to more irresponsible use of speed.

    Yes, going faster, whether manually or with electric assist, saves lots of time. I made a spreadsheet to figure out average travel speeds with a given light timing. If we assume traffic signals are timed for the speed limit of 25 mph, total cycle time is 60 seconds, green time is 30 seconds, and you have 20 blocks to the mile you get the following average speeds (assuming you wait the full cycle at all red lights)

    1) Cruising speed 10 mph, average speed 6.6 mph (66% of cruising speed)
    2) Cruising speed 12 mph, average speed 8.1 mph (56% of cruising speed)
    3) Cruising speed 15 mph, average speed 11.4 mph (76% of cruising speed)
    4) Cruising speed 18 mph, average speed 14.3 mph (79% of cruising speed)
    5) Cruising speed 20 mph, average speed 16.8 mph (84% of cruising speed)
    6) Cruising speed 22 mph, average speed 19.7 mph (90% of cruising speed)

    As you go faster, not only does your average speed increase, but your average travel speed as a percentage of your cruising speed increases.

    As for “irresponsible use of speed” funny we say this about e-bikes where any assist shuts off at about 20 mph, but not about motor vehicles which can go well in excess of 100 mph. There’s a concept where the operator controls the speed according to the conditions. Besides that, 20 mph is 5 mph under the legal speed limit. There are few scenarios where running an e-bike even full tilt is dangerous. Additionally, strong riders can easily exceed 20 mph without any assist. Back in my prime I could hit 35 mph for a few blocks on level roads. I can still reach about 30 mph, give or take, in short bursts on level roads. Of course, I didn’t do this that often as it was really exhausting. However, I did ride at 20 to 25 mph. I still ride in the 18 to 23 mph band most of the time. That’s solidly in the e-bike speed range. Nothing dangerous or inappropriate about it.

    And please tell me how all cyclists are prone to “irresponsible riding”? Cyclists have skin in the game. As a result, they’re very unlikely to do anything which might hurt them, including colliding with pedestrians. How exactly do you define irresponsible riding?

  • Call me old fashioned but I believe people are generally more judicious about speed when they have to generate it with their own muscles vis a vis a throttle.

    Good for you, you can reach 35 mph. That’s too fast for me, and the vast majority of people. So IMO not relevant to the discussion.

    I’ve done my own observations about riding full tilt vs at a moderate pace. For my trip I might get ahead by one or two light cycles–which amounts to a matter of 2-4 minutes. Just not worth it in my balance sheet. Not looking to generate sweat or adrenaline. Just transportation for me. Not a pushover though. I’ll still meet you face to face for a fist fight, if that’s what you’re looking for, Joe.

    I see a lot of what I consider irresponsible riding. Notice I didn’t equate it with dangerous riding. When a rider cuts off a group of pedestrians who have the light for instance. That is not necessarily dangerous, but it is rude and pisses people off. It contributes to cyclists’ and bicycling’s bad image. Thus irresponsible.

  • Joe R.

    The time savings depends on the trip length. On a trip of 20 miles, riding faster can easily save you 30 minutes or more. That’s a full hour on the round trip. You’re falling into the trap of thinking everyone on a bike is only going a mile or two. In NYC you have a fair number of people bike commuting 5 to 10 miles each way. Increasing average speed from 8 to 15 mph on a 5 mile trip saves 35 minutes on the round trip. It saves nearly 3 hours in a 5-day work week. That’s a substantial amount of time.

    The very point of e-bikes isn’t just to save a few minutes on very short trips. Rather, it’s to enable longer trips which people might not be able to do on their own. Or put another way, e-bikes can seriously cut into car trips, particularly in the outer boroughs where typical trips often exceed the length people are willing or able to ride under their own power. So it really boils down to would you rather have a person riding an e-bike or driving a car? Even driving legally harms people due to the exhaust.

    I personally don’t see much riding of the type you mention other than delivery cyclists. Delivery cyclists unfortunately have a financial incentive to ride the way they do. NYC could fix the problem by having more nonstop bicycle infrastructure. Such infrastructure also happens to be safer. Unfortunately, we refuse to spend the money because we don’t have mainstream support for it. This is where I think e-bikes could be a game changer. An average person who might never consider a 5 or 10 mile trip on a regular bike will suddenly see bike infrastructure to safely enable such trips as something useful to them if they have ready access to an e-bike. End result is we’ll get better infrastructure which eliminates conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians. Most of the bad behavior I see from all three groups in this city—motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians, is due to awful infrastructure which virtually encourages it.

