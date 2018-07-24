Today’s Headlines
- Subway Ridership Declined for Second Straight Year in 2017 and Keeps Falling (AMNY, NY1)
- De Blasio’s Parks Dept Letting Cuomo’s DOT Seize Parkland for Hunts Point Highway Ramps (AMNY)
- TWU Crashes Nixon Subway Presser (News)
- Gov’s Excuse for Gold-Plated Tunnels: Feds Made Us Spend $20-$30 Million on Tiles (Post)
- Mayor’s Transport Detail Isn’t Doing Vision Zero Any Favors (Post)
- Driver Caught on Tape Reversing Through Intersection to Strike Borough Park Pedestrians (Gothamist)
- Ben Kallos: 140 Speed Cameras Aren’t Nearly Enough (City Limits)
- Placard Culture vs. On-Street Car-Share (WPIX)
- Sadly, Downtown Brooklyn Won’t Be Spared From EDC’s 467-Car Underground Garage (Bklyn Paper)
- More Coverage of 14th Street Select Bus Service (AMNY, NY1)
- The DDC Delay Chronicles (News)
