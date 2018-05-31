Newsflash: New York City Curb Space Was Privatized Long Before Car-Share Companies Came Along

DOT is launching a pilot program to reserve on-street parking spaces for car-share services, which got an advance write-up in the Times today. By reserving 285 spots for car-share companies (230 on-street, according to the Times, plus 55 off-street spaces), the thinking goes, the city can make better use of curb space.

City Hall is pitching the program as a way to ease people out of owning personal cars. “There are just too many cars here,” Mayor de Blasio said at a press event this morning. “There’s a lot of people who have their car in a parking space all week long and really only need it on the weekend.”

The program raises interesting questions about the impact of car-sharing in a majority car-free city like New York. Will easier access to car-share open up curb space as people abandon car ownership, or will any vacuum soon get filled by other car owners? Which will have a bigger effect on traffic: people who drive less because they give up their personal cars, or car-free people who drive more because they can use the car-share fleet?

All of that gets glossed over or buried in reporter Sarah Maslin Nir’s piece in the Times, which frames the program as another burden on people who just want to store their cars on New York City streets for free.

The story hits all the motorist entitlement buttons. Street parking is a “blood sport,” and by “cutting precious parking spots,” DOT is “taking away” space from car owners already besieged by “aggressive” parking enforcers, “unforgiving” tow truck drivers, and a city that — out of sheer spite, it seems — forces them to temporarily move their vehicles a few hours a week for street sweeping.

Cue the quote from AAA:

Beside the elimination of parking spaces, the program has also rankled some drivers over the decision to turn over public land to private companies — even if it is just a patch of asphalt.

“You’re basically taking those spaces off the plate there for the public,” said John Corlett, the legislative committee chairman for AAA, the automobile association. “It’s a valuable commodity they are handing over to a private, profit-making company.” In fact, the city already has done something similar through its bike-sharing program, which is operated by a private firm.

So the natural order of things is to only give street parking away to those who can afford to own and maintain their own automobiles. Got it.

The fact is, New York City privatized this public space ages ago, when the city decided that the default function of the curb zone would be personal car storage. It was a decision that never benefitted the majority of New Yorkers who don’t own cars. (The Times erroneously stated that in New York, “just over half of adults own cars,” but the household car ownership rate is 45 percent, and the per capita car ownership rate among adults appears to be significantly lower.)

It’s fair to question whether the city is serving the public interest in this arrangement with car-share companies — hopefully the pilot program will produce data on car ownership and driving mileage that provides answers. But you can’t say that the city is privatizing turf that was open to the public at large before. Most New York City curb space has been off-limits to most New Yorkers for generations.

  • Jeff

    It’s a valuable commodity

    Oh the irony…

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Most New York City curb space has been off-limits to most New Yorkers for generations.”

    Two or three at most. It used to be possible to play stick ball in the street.

  • JK

    My guess is that reserving curb space for car rental/share in dense
    neighborhoods leads to more driving — not less. In a 2008 study called
    “Guaranteed Parking – Guaranteed Driving,” Rachel Weinberger and I
    compared driving commuting in Park Slope and Jackson Heights. We found
    that the single most important factor that determined whether car owners
    drove to work was whether they had a guaranteed parking spot at home.
    If you don’t have a guaranteed spot at home it’s a giant drag to lose
    your spot and have to cruise around looking for a new one, so you don’t
    drive as much. Other research has shown that car ownership in NYC is
    directly related to parking availability. In denser neighborhoods, rich
    people park in garages, less rich waste time looking on the curb. In
    neighborhoods like Morningside Heights / UWS, — where the mayor
    announced car share today — less than 25% of households own cars and
    under 10% of all households park their own cars curbside. But forget
    car-share, NYC has a street management crisis because it has curbside
    parking completely backwards. Passenger cars — whether rental/share or
    personal — should have the lowest priority for curb space behind
    bus/bike>delivery>service>passenger. Plus, all vehicles should
    pay to use the curb. Basically, giving free curb space to car share in
    dense neighborhoods idiotic and completely fails to address backwards
    priorities that lead to double parking, honking, emergency vehicles
    stuck in traffic blaring sirens and cyclists getting doored, picked and
    killed. Lastly, can we just call it “car rental?” There is no real
    difference, it’s branding to confuse the issue. https://www.transalt.org/sites/default/files/news/reports/2008/Guaranteed_Parking.pdf

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    we’re gonna need a bigger boat…

    “The city’s fleet — everything from take-home cars to garbage trucks — now exceeds 30,000 vehicles, 10 percent larger than when Mr. de Blasio took office.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/22/nyregion/city-owned-vehicle-miles-crashes-de-blasio.html

  • Joe R.

    One factor which mitigates driving might be the cost of car share. Sure, if people have a guaranteed parking spot at home they’re more likely to drive to work but consider that their only additional cost for doing so is fuel if they own the car. That might be less than subway fare for a lot of trips in NYC. Now think what car share might cost for the same trip. It will likely be enough to be cost prohibitive to use car share for work every day. That will relegate car share to occasional trips for which public transit isn’t feasible.

    Travel time is another factor. Putting aside cost, why would someone in Manhattan chose to use car share to get to work when the trip will likely take longer than using the subway?

    I’d say take a wait and see attitude. Car share may very well reduce car ownership and/or the number of car trips. It will also likely reduce traffic because in some areas half the traffic is people circling around for spots.

  • JarekFA

    The mayor is so close to realizing that free curbside parking is bad. He’s almost there. Just needs a nudge.

  • Fool

    It’s not privatized if it benefits me! That is the best kind of public good .

  • Larry Littlefield

    Here is the irony.

    Here in New York, the advocates of their free use of public space for parking claim that setting aside street space for shared vehicles is “privatizing” the street.

    But in some place like Texas, I’d bet the same people would claim that setting aside street space for shared vehicles would be “socializing” the street.

    Always trying to tribalism to hide what is actually going on.

  • Ian Turner

    Has anyone written to the Times requesting a correction?

  • brklynmind

    I got to admit I don’t get Streetsblog take in this.
    This is most certainly privatization, the city has taken ‘public’ parking (albeit used mainly by taxpayers rich enough to own cars AND workmen & delivery) and literally given it for free to individual companies to use for their private membership based car rental business. How is that not a step in wrong direction. At minimum make the spots open to all car share companies, as well as taxi drop off and quick delivery like ups.

