Disability Advocates Want to Give Andy Byford’s Subway Accessibility Plan Some Teeth

Byford has committed to doubling the pace of elevator installation. Advocates want that codified in an enforceable court agreement.

Disability rights advocates at the launch of the #AccessDenied campaign last July. Photo: David Meyer
Disability rights advocates at the launch of the #AccessDenied campaign last July. Photo: David Meyer

Only 24 percent of subway stations are accessible for people who can’t use stairs or escalators. And less than half of the neighborhoods served by the subway have at least one elevator-accessible station, according to a new report from Comptroller Scott Stringer.

That’s on a good day. Elevator outages and malfunctions are commonplace, making even the accessible parts of the system haphazard and unreliable.

What might be a 10-minute subway trip for most New Yorkers can take three hours for people with mobility impairments, Monica Bartley, an organizer with the Center for Independence of the Disabled NY, told the audience at a TransitCenter panel last night.

A few weeks ago, Bartley and her colleagues were on their way back to Union Square from a meeting with MTA officials four stops away at Bowling Green. When she got off the train, she learned that the 4/5/6 platform at Union Square is not elevator-accessible. She was advised to head to Grand Central. “When I got to Grand Central, the elevator there was not working,” she said. “I went back and headed for Brooklyn Bridge, then I discovered that one was under construction.”

Multiple trains and many hours later, Bartley was back in the Financial District at Fulton Street. She ended up taking the bus to Union Square.

“Whenever we plan to travel, we always have to plan for a lot more time than it would take someone normally to travel around the city,” she said.

Improving accessibility is one of the four topline priorities in Byford’s subway action plan, released in May. Over the next five years, the MTA plans to make 50 more stations accessible, so that wheelchair users are never more than two stops away from a station with an elevator. Byford has hired former TLC accessibility program manager Alex Elegudin to steer the agency’s accessibility mission.

In addition to retrofitting stations with elevators, Byford’s accessibility priorities reflect TransitCenter’s #AccessDenied campaign: hiring staff with first-hand experience of the subway’s accessibility shortcomings, improving the reliability of elevators, and a “streamlined” design-build approach to elevator installation.

More than 600,000 senior citizens, children under 5, and mobility-impaired New Yorkers live in neighborhoods without elevator-accessible subway stations. Image: NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer
More than 600,000 senior citizens, children under 5, and mobility-impaired New Yorkers live in neighborhoods without elevator-accessible subway stations. Image: NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer

Panelists pointed out that accessibility doesn’t end with elevators. The width of platforms, the gap between platforms and trains, bus stop snow removal, and the clarity of audio and visual service announcements are all daily concerns for subway riders with disabilities.

Bartley and other disability advocates in the room applauded Byford’s commitment to accessibility, but they challenged him to codify it legally.

Nearly three decades after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the MTA has dragged its feet compared to peers in Boston and Chicago, where about 70 percent of stations are accessible and the number is rising. The MTA is currently in the process of settling a class-action lawsuit filed by the organization Disability Rights Advocates related to recent station renovations that did not include accessibility upgrades.

“Fifty stations in five years… that is a very aggressive pace,” panelist and Disability Rights Advocates attorney Emily Seelenfreund said of Byford’s plan. “All we ask of Mr. Byford is to ‘put your money where you mouth is,’ and to enter into a court-enforceable, binding settlement agreement to make those stations accessible.”

“As we know, the MTA is a public entity and priorities can change,” she said. “We don’t want this priority to change. We want it to be the letter of the law.”

  • HamTech87

    The platforms are a problem too. I had to help a woman on one of those disability scooters get onto the platform a few weeks ago. When the doors opened, she drove from the car right into a wall of the platform staircase, and couldn’t make the turn on the narrow space between the gap and the wall. I had to lift her scooter’s front wheel and turn her, but she couldn’t communicate with me and I was worried that I might injure her. Also, I was terrified the train doors would close on her.

    As platforms won’t be widened anytime soon, some effort should be made to show riders like her which car doors to use for such scooters at particular stations. I know in Japan, there is information at each station as to best cars for getting on to reach certain destinations. We should be able to do this in the NY subway.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Upper Manhattan Assembly Candidates Square Off on Transit Issues

By Stephen Miller |
Three candidates vying for the 72nd State Assembly District seat, representing parts of Washington Heights and Inwood, discussed transit issues and the state of MTA service last night at a forum sponsored by WE ACT for Environmental Justice and Transport Workers Union Local 100. As the forum progressed, key differences emerged on congestion pricing and […]

$36,000,000,000 for Corn. $0 for Transit.

By Aaron Naparstek |
The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would provide emergency funding to local transit systems facing simultaneous increases in ridership and fuel costs. The legislation is now stalled in the Senate and the Bush Administration has expressed concern that "transit operators risk becoming permanently reliant upon this type of assistance." Meanwhile, when it […]

Two “New Yorkers” Debated in Brooklyn and Transit Barely Got a Mention

By Brad Aaron |
Remember that time two Democratic presidential candidates had a nationally-televised debate in New York City and barely said anything about transit? This week Bernie Sanders was endorsed by the Transport Workers Union and the Amalgamated Transit Union. Hillary Clinton, speaking in Manhattan, called transportation — referring to transit specifically — a “civil rights issue.” So you’d […]

Sadik-Khan: We’re Putting the Square Back in Madison Square

By Ben Fried |
DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan gave a brief, clear-eyed overview of the city’s post-pricing transportation agenda today at the Regional Plan Association’s 18th Annual Regional Assembly. Speaking at a panel discussion called "Making Cars Pay Their Way," she rattled off a list of projects in the works, including some public space improvements that are certain to […]