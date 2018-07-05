Today’s Headlines

  • Unless Cuomo Et Al. Act, Kids in Summer School Won’t Be Protected From Speeding Drivers (News)
  • Gelinas to Albany Republicans: Don’t Be the Party That Undermines Public Safety (City Journal)
  • Cuomo Is Never Going to Take Responsibility for the Subway (Politico); More: Post
  • Gridlock Sam and Ellen Baer Pitch Two-Way Verrazano Toll in News Op-Ed
  • MTA to Increase Service on the Q6 and Q69 (Queens Gazette)
  • Voice Doesn’t Like Corporate Logos on Curbside Car-Share Signs
  • City Hall Gropes for Response to Cab Driver Suicides (Politico)
  • Two Cops Arrested for DWI and Other Motorized Mayhem This Week — So Far (Gothamist, PostPIX)
  • No Known Charges for Driver Who “Fell Asleep” on Flatbush Ave., Critically Injuring Passenger (Post)
  • Car-Oriented Companies Have Seen the Future, and It Isn’t Cars (NYT)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA