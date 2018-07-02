State DOT’s New Security Bollards Squeeze the Hudson River Greenway

"It’s a hastily thrown-together solution, and we deserve better from our city and state officials," said TransAlt Executive Director Paul Steely White.

The new greenway bollard situation at 40th Street. Photo: David Meyer
We’ve seen the future of the Hudson River Greenway, and unless the New York State DOT changes course, it’s not pretty.

Toward the end of last week, the state DOT put down new security bollards on the greenway at 40th Street and 41st Street. As predicted, they’re just 48 inches apart — only enough room for one cyclist at a time to squeeze through. At peak hours, that’s certain to jam up the busiest bikeway in the nation and create dangerous conflicts.

The bollards replaced a set of Jersey barriers state DOT installed immediately after the October truck attack on the greenway. At 31 locations below 59th Street, the agency created 20-foot cattle chutes out of these barriers, constricting a path that desperately needs to be widened. These bollards are presumably the first set of dozens that state DOT plans to implement.

While the bollards don’t pinch bike traffic as much as the concrete chutes, they still cause problems. Last Friday, it was a tight squeeze, with cyclists frequently choosing to overtake someone by going through a bollard gap in the “oncoming” lane of the bike path. And that was in 90-degree heat, not peak greenway conditions.

Meanwhile, nothing has been done to slow drivers crossing the several points where driveways interrupt the bike path — a vulnerability that the bollards simply don’t address.

In May, Transportation Alternatives sent a letter to Governor Cuomo asking that the bollards be at least five feet apart, in compliance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials standards for shared-use paths. None of the officials responsible for the bollard design contacted TransAlt in response.

The busiest trunk line in the entire New York City bike network is getting redesigned without any discernible public outreach to bike infrastructure experts.

“It’s possible to protect greenway users from all manner of vehicle incursions while at the same time not creating a new safety hazard,” said TransAlt Executive Director Paul Steely White. “It’s not a matter of if people will be injured on these, it’s when. It’s a hastily thrown-together solution, and we deserve better from our city and state officials.”

Photo: David Meyer
  • com63

    Isn’t this a big liability for the state if the spacing doesn’t meet AASHTO standards and people get injured?

  • AnoNYC

    It looks as though you can also pass on the outside. That concrete barrier is in the way right now, but once it’s removed both directions could use outer sides of the path.

    Correct me if I’m wrong.

  • crazytrainmatt

    For reference, a modern Fiat 500 is 5’4″ wide. A mid-size sedan is closer to 6′. The full-size pickup from last years’ attacks would be around 6’6″ wide.

    Bollards at 6′-7′ spacing would defuse most real-world attacks pretty quickly, but this security theater is a product of the same political cowardice that fuels the TSA.

    And keep these dimensions in mind when DOT proposes 11′ traffic lanes on 25 MPH side streets.

  • AnoNYC

    And I love how bollards will go up here, but we can’t even get flex posts along the parking protected lanes.

  • com63

    In theory yes, but the cobblestones are often not a great surface to ride on, especially with skinny tires. Would be much better if they could just make the clear spacing 5′.

  • walks bikes drives

    Worse, those cobblestones are downright slippery when wet. I slid on one in the middle of summer as if it were ice.

  • Menachem Goldshteyn

    Are these retractable? How will they get street sweepers through?

  • JarekFA

    It’s crazy how they go balls to the walls re: bikes but don’t do jack shit for similiarly situated cars and trucks. They do this in other countries.

    Like this a two lane road that’s a bus route. They literally narrow the road to slow cars down. Could you ever imagine them doing that here. Yah right.

    https://goo.gl/maps/4VfmiER67Co

  • AnoNYC

    NYC infrastructure is the reason why I opted for a gravel grinder with 700x30c tires and suspension seat post. Gonna throw some 32s on when these wear down, been holding up well so far.

