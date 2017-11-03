Stop Ruining the Hudson River Greenway in the Name of Security

Concrete barriers are pinching the most crowded bike path in the city, and officials won't say how long the measures will remain in place.

A state DOT jersey barrier at 50th Street. Photo: @aghoXoh6joh2liP/Twitter
A state DOT jersey barrier at 50th Street. Photo: @aghoXoh6joh2liP/Twitter

The preventive measures installed after Tuesday’s fatal attack have cut the width of the Hudson River Greenway in half at some locations, pinching the movement of cyclists and pedestrians on a crowded path used by thousands of people each day.

The greenway is managed by a confusing array of state and city agencies. The new barriers and blocks are primarily the work of the state DOT and NYPD. In total, state DOT and NYPD fortified 57 crossings between 59th Street and the Battery, said NYC DOT spokesperson Scott Gastel.

At 31 locations where motor vehicles traverse the path, state DOT installed long jersey barriers, pictured above. These are the most obtrusive measures, narrowing the width of the path by several feet.

Even without these obstructions, the greenway can get crowded with cyclists, walkers, and joggers — especially when people are passing each other. The jersey barriers not only funnel people uncomfortably close together, they also increase the potential for head-on conflicts between greenway users.

Near 59th Street, a cyclist heads into the oncoming lane to steer around a state DOT jersey barrier. Photo: Mark Gorton
Near 59th Street, a cyclist heads into the oncoming lane to steer around a state DOT jersey barrier. Photo: Mark Gorton

Additionally, at 26 pedestrian-only crossings, NYPD put down concrete cubes. While the cubes maintain two-way travel on the path, they also narrow it more than necessary:

NYPD installed concrete cubes at 26 pedestrian crossing along the greenway, including here at Houston Street. Photo: Mark Gorton
NYPD installed concrete cubes at 26 pedestrian crossings along the greenway, including at Houston Street. Photo: Mark Gorton

At other locations, NYPD officers have parked their vehicles right in the middle of the path.

Constricting the greenway doesn’t appear to concern city or state officials at the moment. “After these safety measures are installed, there may be areas at the intersections that will be more narrow than they used to be,” mayoral spokesperson Ben Sarle told the Times. “But, I would trade a little speed for substantially more safety any day.”

The segment of the greenway below 59th Street is owned by the state, but operated and maintained by the Hudson River Park Trust. Signal timing and police enforcement along the route is the city’s jurisdiction.

Streetsblog asked both state DOT and NYC DOT how long greenway users can expect the concrete barriers on the path, and whether they would pursue a less obtrusive solution. State DOT has yet to respond. NYC DOT didn’t have a timetable.

“That is part of the ongoing discussion,” Gastel said, in regards to whether the barriers are temporary or permanent. “These were the immediate measures taken for that section of Battery to 59th. Overall, the parties are going to look at the rest of the greenway and other public spaces as well for other necessary security measures.”

In a statement, Transportation Alternatives called for the jersey barriers to be re-oriented immediately and demanded a specific schedule for the implementation of less obtrusive safety measures:

The 20 foot linear jersey barriers installed across the greenway by the Governor’s State DOT are particularly dangerous, as they are channeling two-way bike traffic into one lane, effectively putting north and southbound cyclists on a collision course.

The Hudson River Greenway is the busiest pedestrian and bike path in North America — it is used and beloved by hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers every year, and the city and state’s current ‘solutions’ fail them in spectacular fashion. We need to protect our public spaces without making them uninviting and difficult to use.

‘Temporary’, as these barriers are purported to be, might as well be ‘forever’ in New York bureaucratic parlance. The city needs to publicly establish a hard timetable for removal of these barriers and implementation of more thoughtful solutions that maintain the safety and integrity of the greenway.

There are smart policies the city can instead implement right now — like bollards — that will largely and inexpensively eliminate the risk of traffic violence, without prioritizing fear over health and well-being. Until bollards can be installed, we insist that the State and the City refine the placement of their concrete blocks so that the integrity of the busiest bike path in the country can be maintained.

Greenway vulnerabilities have been known for many years. After a drunk driver killed Eric Ng while he was riding on the path in 2006, Transportation Alternatives recommended installing steel bollards at street and driveway crossings, but the various agencies responsible for the greenway didn’t take the threat seriously until now.

These heavy-handed concrete obstacles are not the way to go. We don’t need to ruin the greenway in order to save it.

  • qrt145

    I knew they were going to do something stupid, but this time they exceeded my expectations!

  • JK

    Terrorists win! This is security theater that creates everyday hazards for thousands of people. It’s fighting the last war and totally nonsensical. If these barricades are based on logical thinking and a real threat assessment, why are there barriers on the South side of the intersection of the Greenway and West 60th Street and not on the North side? A motoring terrorist could simply make a right turn onto the greenway at 60th street and drive for miles. The cubes at intersections are tolerable as a TEMPORARY measure, but the jersey barriers need to be removed immediately. #GreenwaySecurityTheater

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    The Greenway has been dying a death by a thousand cuts for years, but this is a major blow. This path needs to be widened, not narrowed. Whatever permanent bollards come should be at the entry points, not across the path unless absolutely necessary. They should be spaced according to international best practice standards (ie Dutch standards) for bike paths. I’m all for hard protection on paths (and protected bike lanes!) given the recent threat and the uselessness of the NYPD, but it needs to be done very carefully and thoughtfully.

    Other changes that should happen:
    – Consolidate or remove driveways where possible. Split phase signals at all crossings that only activate when a motor vehicle stops on a magnetic detection loop (no timer).
    – Make the bike path continuous. Turning into mixed sidewalk 30 feet before the intersections in Battery Park City creates conflict between people cycling and walking.
    – The path should also maintain elevation at all but the most major cross-streets (maybe Chambers, Liberty, Battery Place). Today it even drops steeply to street grade at the Brookfield loading dock. Make it green across all of the intersections.
    – Smooth asphalt edge to edge. Get rid of the cobblestones that take 2-3 feet from the width of the path and seem to encourage people to jog on it. Smooth out or remove the metal fixtures that make the path horrible to ride on at the Circle Line driveway and between 57th and 58th Streets (among others).

  • Asher Of LA

    In order to save a bike path, you must destroy it.

  • van_vlissingen

    We should as a city systematically assess the need for and remove parking garages to the west of the Greenway. At the very least a moratorium on any new ones.

  • crazytrainmatt

    Those cubes look pretty hard to see at night. Automobile design standards would never allow a barrier like this in a traffic lane without standardized reflective treatment and possibly even electric lighting (the Jersey barriers have both in the other photo). Hopefully this is even more temporary and not another sign of how sloppy this is.

  • JK

    This is right on target. Add widening the Chelsea Piers section 18-22 streets which is absurdly narrow given the volume, and is adjacent to a 35-40 foot driveway. (Glad you mentioned the cobblestone edges, which are space robbers that TA fought against in the original design.)

  • JTP Choons

    I’ve never understood these knee jerk reactions to terrorist attacks. Why are they so specific? Does the fact that a terror attack occurred here the other day mean that the path is now under a bigger threat of attack than it was before? I don’t have any data on how many locations have been hit twice in close succession by terrorist attacks but I’d bet that it was next to zero. So why exactly are they doing this now? Presumably it was not beyond the intellect of any of these authorities to identify the fact that the bike path was vulnerable to vehicular attack before the attack happened. So why aren’t they now out there identifying every single busy bike path in the city and installing barriers to make sure vehicles can’t get on them? Are those other bike paths under less threat from potential attack, or do the authorities have a policy of not protecting a vulnerable location until people are killed there? We accept the whole idea of knee jerk security measures way too quickly – they do not stand up to logical scrutiny.

  • Joe R.

    Understatement of the century. My mouth dropped to the floor when I saw their “solution”. A third grader could have done better.

  • Mike

    Those concrete slabs aren’t nearly as bad as the joggers in the bike lane. Those guys drive me nuts.

  • Elizabeth F

    Let’s see how they respond, but keep up the pressure to NOT let this be the permanent “solution.”

  • Erik Gerlach

    Now much worse with the barriers and the joggers. Commence the countless accidents and frustration between cyclists, joggers and pedestrians.

  • Vooch
  • djx

    Yeah, these responses demonstrate incompetence and lack of critical thinking.

  • kevd

    Crossings – or potential entry points, should be eliminated where possible.
    At places like Houston, the path could get wider near the crossing, but with 12 inch cement bollards spaces 6 feet apart, creating 3 inaccessible lanes – 1 for wakers 1 for bikes northbound, 1 for bikes southbound.
    Pouring cement takes time of course. I’m hoping by spring they come up with something better than ruining the greenway.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Eyes on the Street: State DOT Squeezes Van Cortlandt Park Greenway

By Stephen Miller |
The walls are closing in on people who walk or bike on the Van Cortlandt Park greenway in the Bronx. A state Department of Transportation highway construction project has narrowed the shared bicycle and pedestrian path to just four feet, while leaving adjacent car lanes and a golf cart path almost entirely untouched. The cause of the greenway pinch […]

Pulaski Bridge Bike Path Now Scheduled to Open by End of 2015

By Stephen Miller |
About a year behind schedule, a major project to improve walking and biking between Queens and Brooklyn is set to move forward in 2015. The project, originally scheduled to be complete this year, will convert one southbound car lane on the Pulaski Bridge into a protected bike lane, giving more breathing room to pedestrians on what […]