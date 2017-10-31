Driver Runs Over People on West Side Greenway, Multiple Deaths Reported

If reports are correct, today's events would be the second time this year someone weaponized a motor vehicle to harm people in areas that are designated for New Yorkers to walk and bike separately from motorized traffic.

Video still: WCBS
Video still: WCBS

Six people were reported killed and more than a dozen were injured when a driver in a pickup truck ran people over on the Hudson River Greenway this afternoon.

The assailant drove a rented Home Depot truck “down a lengthy stretch of bike path” before striking a school bus near Stuyvesant High School, at the corner of West and Chambers streets, according to the Times.

There were unconfirmed reports that the driver fired multiple gunshots before and after crashing the truck.

Video posted online showed people and bicycles on the ground near the bike path. At least one body was under a tarp.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. WCBS reported that police shot the driver and took him into custody.

Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo were at the scene as of this writing.

If initial reports are correct, today’s events would be the second time this year someone weaponized a motor vehicle to deliberately harm people in areas that are designated for New Yorkers to walk and bike separately from motorized traffic.

Nor is this the first time a motorist has driven multiple blocks on the greenway with fatal results. In 2006 a motorist driving at highway speeds killed Eric Ng as he rode his bike on the greenway south of Chelsea Piers. The city has made fixes since then, but there are still several greenway entry points that have no bollards to keep motorists out.

We’ll have more on this story as more details are made public.

  • Greg

    Not sure what to say right now besides intense sadness to get this news.

    I’m sure many of us know this spot intimately.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    This path has a ridiculous set of way too tightly spaced, way too thick bollards at Murray and Vesey which are a hazard to cycling, and then zero bollards at nearby intersections, such as where this happened.

    A totally scattershot effort funded by the private sector to protect their building, not anyone walking or cycling.

  • Tooscrapps

    Wow, those bollards at Murray are way too tightly spaced.

  • JarekFA

    But remember, this amazing park has to support itself financially hence they “need” to have parking facilities at Pier 40 to generate revenue. The reality re: lower manhattan and the WTC area/campus, is that, it should be an above ground pedestrian zone instead of all the below ground tunnels and Stuyvesent bridge over West St.

    They try to build a “downtown” feel into the area but it feels too artificial. Hong Kong, as a comparison, does a much better job of creating a “downtown feeling” through ped bridges and tunnels. But crossing West St to go from WTC to Brookfield Place is an incredibly uncomfortable experience. Of course, I don’t know where else to “put the cars” but the experience on foot sucks.

  • JarekFA

    Let’s not forget the black car parking lot for GS at Murray and West St.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    I don’t mind that the dropoff exists but the blind turn they designed for the bike path around it is a horrible design. Also the crosswalk beacons are activated by people cycling rather than people crossing, making them useless.

