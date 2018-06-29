Today’s Headlines

  • Marty Golden Belittles Parents Who’ve Lost Kids to Traffic Violence (@TransAlt, Gothamist, News 12)
  • Of Course the Car Haters at the Staten Island Advance Would Endorse Speed Cameras
  • De Blasio Goes Ahead With E-Bike “Clarification” That Won’t Help Delivery Workers (Gothamist, Crain’s)
  • Cornegy and Gjonaj Intro Bill to Sabotage Waste Carting Reforms (Crain’s)
  • Electeds, Riders Alliance Call on Cuomo to Fund Byford’s MTA Fixes With Road Pricing (AMNY, NY1)
  • Ethics Watchdogs to Lhota: Give Up Your Other Jobs or Resign From the MTA (NYT)
  • Cuomo Abandons His Long Island Sound Tunnel Vanity Project (Newsday)
  • Nice Riverdale Press Piece on What Fair Fares Will Mean for Locals
  • Former Cop Eric Adams Says Driver Who Killed Luz Gonzalez Must Be Held Accountable (BK Paper)
  • No Matter How Inconvenient or Impractical, Nobody Stop Driving In or To Spuyten Duyvil (Press)

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    First sets of badly designed bollards are in on the Hudson River Greenway at 40th and 42nd (?) streets.

  • crazytrainmatt

    I didn’t stop to take a picture this morning but they might be even worse than the jersey barriers. They are using three bollards with the outer ones inset a bit from the path edge. And of course they are those obese NYC bollards which narrows things even further.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m glad the Governor realized that $55 billion is a lot of money even if his generation wouldn’t pay it. Too bad that generation didn’t think that way about anything else.

    Here is the MTA funding mechanism that might pass. A large “fairest city” surcharge on the income NYC residents alone — excluding those who work for the government AND those born before 1958. To call it a $millionaire’s tax, it could be pointed out that if those with incomes of $50,000 or more were willing to live in poverty, they would be able to accumulate $1 million in assets after 50 years of work.

    The surcharge would be used to fund the entire MTA capital plan — including all the investments for the suburban railroads. Because people in the suburbs think they should pay less or nothing and get more, whereas politicians in the city think city residents should pay more and/or get less. It would also be used to fund the state’s $500 million a year municipal aid program, which every part of the state — even rich localities in the Hamptons — gets EXCEPT for New York City.

    What could be more fair than that? According to the people in charge.