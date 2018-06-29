Today’s Headlines
- Marty Golden Belittles Parents Who’ve Lost Kids to Traffic Violence (@TransAlt, Gothamist, News 12)
- Of Course the Car Haters at the Staten Island Advance Would Endorse Speed Cameras
- De Blasio Goes Ahead With E-Bike “Clarification” That Won’t Help Delivery Workers (Gothamist, Crain’s)
- Cornegy and Gjonaj Intro Bill to Sabotage Waste Carting Reforms (Crain’s)
- Electeds, Riders Alliance Call on Cuomo to Fund Byford’s MTA Fixes With Road Pricing (AMNY, NY1)
- Ethics Watchdogs to Lhota: Give Up Your Other Jobs or Resign From the MTA (NYT)
- Cuomo Abandons His Long Island Sound Tunnel Vanity Project (Newsday)
- Nice Riverdale Press Piece on What Fair Fares Will Mean for Locals
- Former Cop Eric Adams Says Driver Who Killed Luz Gonzalez Must Be Held Accountable (BK Paper)
- No Matter How Inconvenient or Impractical, Nobody Stop Driving In or To Spuyten Duyvil (Press)
