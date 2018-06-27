Today’s Headlines
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fells Joe Crowley (NYT 1, 2; Politico 1, 2, 3; News; WNYC)
- Other Incumbent Reps Prevail; Trump Breaks Grimm (WNYC; NYT 1, 2; Politico; NY1)
- Jim Dwyer Goes to Work on Marty Golden’s Speed Camera Hypocrisy (NYT); Also: Post
- … But It’s Well Established That Marty Can’t Be Shamed (Post)
- Cuomo’s LGA AirTrain Makes Sense Only as Political Graft (Voice, Gothamist)
- Byford Redirects Platform Door Funds for Elevators at 14th/Sixth (Post)
- Cyclists Not Impressed by DOT Plan to Paint a Bike Lane on Vanderbilt Ave. (BK Paper)
- Drivers Go So Fast on This Throgs Neck Service Road That They’re Afraid of Each Other (Bx Times)
- Transit Know-Nothing Keith Olbermann Doesn’t Like Bikes Either (Bike Snob via TransAlt)
- Drive Around Manhattan While Hosting a Game Show? Why Not! (AMNY)
