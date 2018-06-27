Today’s Headlines

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fells Joe Crowley (NYT 1, 2; Politico 1, 2, 3; News; WNYC)
  • Other Incumbent Reps Prevail; Trump Breaks Grimm (WNYC; NYT 1, 2PoliticoNY1)
  • Jim Dwyer Goes to Work on Marty Golden’s Speed Camera Hypocrisy (NYT); Also: Post
  • … But It’s Well Established That Marty Can’t Be Shamed (Post)
  • Cuomo’s LGA AirTrain Makes Sense Only as Political Graft (Voice, Gothamist)
  • Byford Redirects Platform Door Funds for Elevators at 14th/Sixth (Post)
  • Cyclists Not Impressed by DOT Plan to Paint a Bike Lane on Vanderbilt Ave. (BK Paper)
  • Drivers Go So Fast on This Throgs Neck Service Road That They’re Afraid of Each Other (Bx Times)
  • Transit Know-Nothing Keith Olbermann Doesn’t Like Bikes Either (Bike Snob via TransAlt)
  • Drive Around Manhattan While Hosting a Game Show? Why Not! (AMNY)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Dr. Bones

    Keith Olberrmenn is an upper class twit. He can’t imagine what it is like to be riding your bike outside of central park, looking for a way to cross to the other side, safely and legally. Most of the people riding on pedestrian paths in central park are there because there is still, after all these years, only 1 safe and legal way to cross from one side of the park to the other side of the park without walking your bike. In the whole stretch of central park. This is a sore point for me, because I live on the upper west side and often work on the sort-of-upper-east sde, and have for years have sucked it up and crossed at the 86th street with the buses and postal truck maniacs because all other routes added 20 minutes or more to my commute, or required that I avoid the park and most of the new bike lane network altogether. I hope at some time soon there will be a serious call for serious bike routes across the park, and that it doesn’t have to take a death or two before this need comes apparent.

  • bolwerk

    Never disappointed to see a spilled Crowley!

  • r

    Olbermann represents the larger problems of the pundit class, whether we’re talking about on a national level where op-ed writers and cable news hosts think politics are a game between opposing teams or on the local level where it’s just about City Council people addressing tiny grievances.

    He, like a lot of people of his status these days, are completely removed from real-world consequences of bad policy. He never has to walk his kid past a laundromat that’s illegally turned a storefront into a parking lot. He doesn’t have to deliver food on a bike and face dangerous streets or harassment from the cops. It’s a completely privileged worldview that allows him to use his platform for whining about things that are annoying, to be sure, but rarely deadly.

  • Maggie

    So impressed with Ocasio-Cortez. She worked her butt off, she knew her district, she connected with people and cared about them, she (obviously) didn’t write off the votes of working class voters and POC like Crowley did, and she gives me hope for the future of responsive politics in Queens that I didn’t have a week ago. BRAVA to one of New York City’s best and freshest faces.

    Now about that Skillman Ave protected bike lane, and treating the lives of working class people of color on bikes as more valuable than a handful of parking spaces. Please can we do this before someone gets hurt, Jimmy Van Bramer, or is this still the hill you want to die on?

  • Ian Turner
  • bolwerk

    She seems great, but I can’t find much on her transportation policies.

  • Maggie

    Agree. Just the fact that her campaign ad put her on the subway is a huge symbolic deal and well beyond so many other politicians. But a protege of Bernie Sanders REALLY needs to show that she gets the urgent generational need for urban transit, bc lord knows, Bernie Sanders doesn’t. Climate-wise, it’s foolish to indulge the conceit that Vermont’s mobility policies (population density 68 people/square mile) can translate to NYC. We need low-carbon, high-efficiency, cost-effective transport nudges, choices, and investment.

  • bolwerk

    #ImWithHer

  • Seth Rosenblum

    What an absurd trade-off to get rid of the platform door trial for elevators. It takes so many years for MTA trials to be widely adopted, and this is a golden opportunity to try this out while there are no customers in the station. What a waste!

  • AnoNYC

    Being 28 years old and from Parkchester, it’s pretty much a guarantee she used the subway on a regular basis (as did her friends and neighbors). Hopefully those experiences translate into support for more funding for mass transportation. I bet it will.