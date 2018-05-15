Today’s Headlines

  • City Hall to Straphangers Who Can’t Afford the Fare: Tell It to 311 (News, AMNY, Post)
  • Signal Snafu Stranded 1/2/3 Riders for More Than an Hour Yesterday Morning (Gothamist)
  • Merchants Attack Fulton Area BID Over B25/B26 Bus Lanes (BK Paper)
  • Uber Says Staten Island Trips Doubled in the Past Year (Advance)
  • Ydanis Wants the TLC to Forgive Certain Cab Driver Fines (AMNY)
  • Professional Parking Ticket Fighter Glen Bolofsky Criticizes Stip Fines Program (GG)
  • BMW Shuts Its Brooklyn Car-Sharing Service (Crain’s)
  • Children Risk Lives Getting to Special Ed. School in Stapleton (Advance)
  • Check Out the Downtown Alliance Plan to Pedestrianize Wall and Broad Streets (Curbed)
  • Errol Louis: Shelly Silver Also Guilty of Spiking the Commuter Tax (News)

  • Larry Littlefield

    I guess the Daily News didn’t give EL enough space.

    He failed to mention all those retroactive pension increases for the Assembly Democrat’s union political supporters, followed by cuts in pay and benefits for new hires. He signed off on the elimination of the commuter tax to help one pol, and they passed the 2008 retroactive pension increase for NYC teachers to help another one.

    As did the Republicans. All those years when NYC didn’t get a fair share of state school aid, with Silver’s blessing, were followed by all the years when the additional money all went to richer retirement benefits for those cashing in and heading for Florida.

    https://www.nysun.com/new-york/teachers-get-big-gift-from-gop/71371/

    Then there is all the debt heaped on the transit system, to benefit the special interests of his generation in the past. And his decision to stall the Second Avenue Subway for three years, grandstanding to demand a “full length” subway be studied before funds were released, which actually caused the first phase to be cut in half. And the demand that the project be cancelled after 9/11.

    And the fact that New York City is the only locality in the state that doesn’t get municipal aid. Even the richest places in the state get it, and NYC residents pay half the state taxes required to fund it.
    Etc. Etc.

    It’s what they all did collectively that is the real crime. Capone on tax evasion.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2015/12/12/capone-on-tax-evasion-rather-than-murder/

  • crazytrainmatt

    Re: TLC fine forgivness

    This is devious — will 311 reports for blocking crosswalks and bike lanes be considered “not safety related” and eligible for forgiveness? @Reported_NYC just passed 3,000 reports. If you assume a $100 fine each, that’s on the order of $300,000 in fines from one app alone. There’s a lot of press about a token increase in red light cameras (rightfully so), but remember that for TLC vehicles, anyone can be the red light camera today by submitting a 311 report; I believe the driver even gets points against their license in addition to the fine.

  • Came here to say this. Ydanis’ plan is a terrible one and excuses lots of bad behavior that puts people at risk even if they aren’t “pedestrian safety” focused. No way should TLC be waiving fees for blocking bike lanes, for instance.

  • JarekFA

    They should waive fines for not having a Vision Zero bumper sticker.

  • Vooch

    We are winning !

    When the President of the NYSE commits to a Pedestrian Zone, that’s BIG.

    Video worth watching. Listen to the language. Its going to put a smile on your face.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Since 9/11 it has been a de-facto pedestrian zone in any event, guarded by men with machine guns. Or at least it still was the last time I was there.

    Also, the NYSE no longer really exists much as a physical location. The trading floor is where a small amount of business still gets down so they can put it on TV.

  • Vooch

    Larry,

    you are getting too jaded.

    Watch the video and listen closely to the language. This President of the NYSE represents the thinking of a very powerful group within the city ( the financial industry ). He is a apparatchik through and through. If he is yammering about the beauty of car free zones, then we are winning the culture wars.

    Its a happy day – and your bike arrive on time today as it does every day.

  • AMH

    This is great to hear. The vehicular checkpoints really block pedestrian flow, even where they’re seldom used. The poorly-laid paving stones are coming loose everywhere. Those small unobtrusive bollards are really what we need more of instead of the bulky things that block half the sidewalk.