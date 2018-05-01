The Car-Free Central Park Victory Lap

For about eight more weeks, drivers can still use parts of the Central Park loop as a traffic shortcut. Then, on June 27, that’s it, the exhaust spewers need to clear out.

Would it be nice to enjoy a car-free park a little sooner, during these mild spring days full of flowering trees? Sure. But this interim period at least gives us some time to let the enormity of the 50-year campaign to get cars out of Central Park sink in — and to boo lustily at the people who are still driving on the park loop, knowing their days are numbered.

This morning, car-free park advocates went out with Council Member Helen Rosenthal for a victory lap. Or, as indefatigable advocate Ken Coughlin called it, the last protest ride for a car-free Central Park.

Clarence, of course, was there to capture the vibe.

  • Jeff

    I do laps in Central Park every morning, and ever since the big announcement, whenever a motorist does something dumb and/or dangerous around me, I just smile and think to myself, “Enjoy it while you can!”

  • Although it has taken a long time, it is amazing we are finally here! I mean, just a few years ago for the weeks around the holidays they actually would extend the hours because of X-Mas gridlock. Right??

