Central Park Goes Car-Free Forever on June 27

The campaign for a car-free park has lasted more than half century and involved thousands of people. Today's historic announcement by Mayor de Blasio belongs to all of them.

Mayor de Blasio at today's presser announcing that Central Park will soon be car-free. Photo: David Meyer
Mayor de Blasio at today's presser announcing that Central Park will soon be car-free. Photo: David Meyer

Central Park will go car-free forever on June 27, Mayor de Blasio announced today, the culmination of a campaign that has spanned seven mayoralties and more than 50 years.

“This park was not built for automobiles. It was built for people,” de Blasio said this morning. “People walking, people biking — that’s what this park will now be about.”

Central Park predates the automotive era, but as cars proliferated in the city, the oasis of the park became a shortcut for motor vehicle traffic. Motorists had unfettered access to the park’s loop roads until the 1960s, when activists first prevailed on City Hall to begin limiting the presence of automobiles.

Current Central Park roads
Where motor traffic is currently permitted in Central Park, before it goes car-free on June 27.

Currently, cars are permitted on the West Drive and Terrace Drive in the southbound direction from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays and on the Central Drive in the northbound direction from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

The most recent expansion of Central Park’s car-free zone came in 2015, when the de Blasio administration prohibited cars above 72nd Street.

There were many incremental improvements before that — extensions of car-free hours, restrictions on access points, narrowing of the right-of-way for motor vehicles. Traffic volumes have gradually fallen as those measures were put in place. In 1991, traffic peaked at 2,500 cars per hour on the Central Park loop roads. Today, the peak hour sees just 350 northbound vehicles and 500 southbound, according to DOT.

As with Prospect Park, which went fully car-free at the beginning of this year, the traffic nightmare predicted by opponents of a car-free park never materialized.

“It takes a few weeks, but people find new routes and blend into the grid,” said Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

The campaign for a car-free Central Park has taken generations to reach this point. No one has worked harder for it than Ken Coughlin, the leading advocate for more than two decades.

“I’m at a loss for words because I’ve been looking forward to this day for 26 years,” he said. “None of the incremental closings, car restrictions, resulted in any additional traffic on surrounding streets, and DOT had data to support that. It was just a matter of them believing their own statistics.”

At Streetfilms, Clarence Eckerson has been documenting the car-free Central Park campaign for more than a decade. Here’s his overview to mark today’s historic announcement.

The full history goes back to the 1960s, when civic leaders including future mayor Ed Koch and future NYC Greenmarket founder Barry Benepe led demonstrations against cars in Central Park. They won the first restrictions on motor traffic, with the Lindsay administration launching car-free summer Sundays in 1966.

Since 1979, Transportation Alternatives has campaigned to get cars out of Central Park. It’s always been an issue large numbers of New Yorkers feel strongly about. In the 1990s, TransAlt car-free park rallies turned out thousands of people. A 2005 petition drive gathered 100,000 signatures.

A few years ago, Coughlin led an effort that got nearly every community board in Manhattan to vote for a car-free park.

Today’s historic announcement belongs to everyone who, for the past half century, has worked on this campaign.

centralparkrally
Via Charles Komanoff

  • This is a great victory. But it not necessarily “forever”. There would be nothing stopping a future mayor from reversing this decision.

    Even the current mayor would reverse it if his bosses in the police department were to tell him to.

  • It’s forever.

  • KeNYC2030

    Dare I say “mission accomplished”?

  • Oh? Do you mean that the next mayor can’t decide to allow cars in the park?

  • The next mayor can certainly propose it, but just like what happened when Bratton and de Blasio floated the idea of reopening Times Square to cars, it will go over like a lead ballon.

  • You will never be able to reintroduce cars into Central Park now. It’s a non-starter. Every group would go against it. The Conservancy, TransAlt, Cycle Clubs, NYRR, parents groups, athletic clubs, hospitals, the list would be 100s of groups long. No mayor would be dumb enough to try it. Okay, maybe Trump might try it but even he would probably lose.

  • I certainly hope that’s the case.

    Still, it’s hard for me to conclude that the reversal of this decision will be impossible for all time to come. We’ll eventually have a mayor who is openly anti-bicylist, or perhaps one who will not use inflammatory language but will frame the removal of some bike infrastructure in terms of “balance” or some such nonsense. And, as we have seen from the recent abandonments on the part of Van Bramer and Rodriguez, bicyclists have no friends in the Council other than Reynoso.

    Maybe the thing to do is to push for the removal of the stoplights in the park, in order to erect a serious obstacle to the reintroduction of cars.

    Anyway, we can enjoy this victory. Thanks to you for your role in pushing the debate to where it is now.

  • Orcutt

    Man the people interviewed in the film are 14 years older today…..

  • Vooch

    Only serfs will not be able to drive in the park. Members of the tax feeding classes will drive blissfully unaware the rules have changed

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Celebration of the Extra Car-Free Hour in Central Park

By Aaron Donovan |
Please join Transportation Alternatives and Upper Green Side as they celebrate the inauguration of the extra morning car-free hour in Central Park. They’ll revel in the new car-free time and renewing the call for a loop road that is totally free of traffic. They’ll have car-free Central Park signs to wave and possibly a few […]

Streetfilms: Moms Mobilize for a Car-Free Central Park

By Brad Aaron |
With help from Transportation Alternatives, a group of mothers and families known as Mobilized Moms led a  car-free Central Park rally on Tuesday. Streetfilms’ Robin Urban Smith says about 50 supporters, including Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and City Council Member Gale Brewer, came out in support of the Moms, who marched from Central Park […]

Gale Brewer Introduces Bill to Make Central Park, Prospect Park Car-Free

By Noah Kazis |
Upper West Side City Council Member Gale Brewer introduced legislation today that would restore Central and Prospect Parks to their original car-free status. Brewer’s bill would ban private vehicles from using the park drives in either park; official vehicles would still be allowed to use the roads. Brewer’s legislation would also commission a study examining […]

Ken Coughlin, Leading Car-Free Park Activist, Suffers Heart Attack

By Aaron Naparstek |
Ken Coughlin, occasional Streetsblog contributor, long-time coordinator of Transportation Alternatives’ Car-Free Central Park campaign and all-around mensch suffered a heart attack on Saturday. T.A. board member Jeff Prant and executive director Paul Steely White visited Ken at St. Lukes Roosevelt on the Upper West Side on Sunday. They say he’s in relatively good spirits and […]

Confirmed: DOT Studying More Car-Free Time in Central Park

By Noah Kazis |
Last week, automated traffic counters were seen popping up on the loop drive in Central Park. That led many to believe that the Department of Transportation was gathering data to set a baseline for future changes to the hours cars are allowed into the park, a fact which has now been confirmed. Wrote Manhattan DOT […]

Car-Free Parks: The Anticipation Builds

By Brad Aaron |
When City Council members Mark Levine and Helen Rosenthal withdrew a bill that would have made the entire Central Park loop car-free for three summer months, the assumption was that City Hall was preparing to lead on the issue. “The council members have been working with the administration on this, and things are moving forward outside of the legislative process,” […]