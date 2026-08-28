Friday’s Headlines: NYDN BQE BS Edition

We generally appreciate the Daily News editorial board because it’s one of the few mainstream papers that is open to the idea that New York City should encourage and properly fund forms of transportation that are not the private automobile.

But on Thursday, the vaunted panel offered a boneheaded editorial that slammed Mayor Mamdani for his plan to spend $4 billion to shore up the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway for another 50 years.

The News is right that the plan is a loser, but the writers were right for the wrong reason.

First, New York’s supposed hometown paper taunted the Streetsblog crowd — “Sorry folks, it will have to remain a busy highway” — before calling on the mayor to upgrade the highway to interstate standards so it can qualify for federal funds. We can take the jibe, but we can’t take the News’s take: Spending even more money to make permanent one of the greatest assaults on urban life is setting more money aflame.

And, no, the BQE does not have to remain a busy highway. That’s a common refrain from the pillars of the status quo, but it’s also ignorant of history: time and time again, when urban highways are removed, car volumes drop and cities find other ways to move freight.

In fact, to reduce car volumes further, congestion pricing could be extended to the BQE, as Gothamist reported. At the very least, car owners should pay a greater share of the cost of any infrastructure used only by them at the detriment of the majority of New Yorkers who don’t use cars.

In other news: