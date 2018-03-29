Today’s Headlines
- Washington Will Investigate Why NYC Transit Projects Cost So Much (NYT)
- Cynthia Nixon Is Doing a Public Service by Talking About Cuomo’s MTA Neglect (AMNY)
- Meanwhile, Governor Sideshow Is At It Again (Politico 1, 2; NYT; Post)
- Brad Lander Is Scraping @NYCTSubway for Data on Signal Failures (NYT)
- Scott Rechler Talks Pricing, Value Capture, and Gateway With City & State
- Electeds and Manhattan CB 3 Protest M22 Service Cuts (Lo-Down)
- Responding to Suicides, Diaz Sr. Wants Uber Regs (News, Post); Related: Joshi on WNYC
- State Bill Would Empower TEAs to Ticket Moving Violations (WNYC)
- Richard Brown: No Charges for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Lorenzo Anderson (WABC, News)
- Think This Driver Was Following Truck Route Laws? (Bx Times)
- Your Daily Reminder That NYPD Does Not Care About Traffic Violence (Bklyner)
- These Teenagers Are the Stewards of Subway Wikipedia (NYT)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA