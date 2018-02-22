Help @illegal53NYC Shame NYPD Into Ridding City Streets of Trucks Designed for Highways

Photo: @jmp_nyc via @illegal53NYC

It’s the Twitter account you’ve been waiting for.

@illegal53NYC is doing for illegally oversized trucks what @placardabuse does for placard abuse — drawing attention to a pervasive and dangerous traffic problem that City Hall and NYPD have not addressed in any meaningful way.

There is no city permit that allows trucks with enclosed 53-foot trailers. As @illegal53NYC says, they are “illegal on every NYC street” under city traffic rules. Yet they are ubiquitous.

Semi truck drivers have killed no fewer than 14 people walking and biking since 2014. While Mayor de Blasio confiscates electric bikes from working cyclists who pose no discernible public safety threat, fatalities caused by oversized truck operators haven’t drawn City Hall’s attention.

In 2017, NYPD issued 3,113 tickets for truck route violations — an average of just eight to nine tickets a day citywide.

The next time you encounter one of these enormous rigs — most are easily identified by the “53” on the trailer — you can do more than grit your teeth. Direct a photo toward @illegal53NYC and help shame NYPD into enforcing the law against trucks that belong on the interstate, not city streets.

  • JarekFA

    Can you get DoT on the record regarding the legality of these trucks. https://twitter.com/JarekFA/status/951156218898329601

    If you read 4-15(b)(iv) it’s clear that they’re illegal on all city streets. But elsewhere it appears you can get special permits but it’s not clear if those permits are permittable for vehicles that carry divisible loads (anything that can be separated, unlike steel beams).

    I literally had a NYPD Highway patrol officer, who was parked in a bus stop going to get Domino’s, tell me, as I inquired re: a 53 foot trailer that had been parked for 2 days that was in front of him, that such vehicle WAS legal if it was making deliveries and had to deviate from the truck route.

    I cited the applicable laws and I cited the interstate routes to JFK (4-15(j)) and he was like, nah, it’s allowed. I also have this discussion on video but I want to blank out the officer’s face before sharing it (I’ve blanked out like 95% of it but my AV skills are somewhat limited).

  • Brad Aaron

    “Tractor-trailer vehicle combinations not exceeding 13?6? in height, 8? in width, and 55? in length can travel on interstates and truck routes.”

    “Trucks with 53-foot trailers may only travel on the portions of I-95, I-695, I-295, and I-495 that cross the city between the Bronx-Westchester County line and Queens-Nassau County line. 53-foot trailers carrying non-divisible loads must apply for a New York City Permit.”

    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/motorist/sizewt.shtml

  • Simon Phearson

    I feel like I’ve been seeing these everywhere lately, but I’m not sure because they usually don’t have “53’” printed anywhere I can see. Is there some requirement that these trailers be specifically marked? Is it possible I’m just seeing slightly shorter trailers?

  • Starbucks gets their MILK deliveries in 53″ trucks from a company called Bartlett. Those drivers do particularly dangerous maneuvers.

    Starbucks should be shamed for supporting these illegal and dangerous trucks. You do not need 53 feet to carry MILK.

  • Brad Aaron

    There are shorter (and longer) trailers. As I understand NY and a few other states do or did require 53-foot trailers to be marked as such, so manufacturers got in the habit.

    Don’t know if that law is current in NY but finding out is on my to-do list.

  • Joe R.

    This might be a good time to reexamine the regulations. 53′ trailers are standard in every state. Some states even allow trailers up to 60′:

    https://www.bigtruckguide.com/semi-trailer-length/

    As a result, box trailers less than 53′ generally aren’t used much given that NYC is currently the only place they’re not legal. It makes no economic sense for a fleet to have a different kind of trailer just for NYC. Also, is there any data that the largest legal NYC truck (say a cabover with a 48′ trailer) is any more dangerous than the same cabover pulling a 53′ trailer? Personally, I’d prefer we dump the 55′ total length restriction but start requiring cabovers. Cabovers not only reduce total truck length, but they also greatly increase visibility of pedestrians and cyclists for the driver.

    Of course, there might be issues with trailers longer than 53′, even with a cabover, but for now it seems the trucking industry has largely standardized on 53′ trailers. Given that only a few states allow anything longer than 53′, I think requiring cabovers for any trailer longer than 40 feet, and restricting trailers to 53′ maximum, makes more sense than having a 55′ total length regulation. For sure, NYC probably should never allow something like this monster:

    http://www.truckinginfo.com/blog/trailer-talk/story/2012/11/super-cube-rig-for-walmart-canada-might-raise-some-issues.aspx

  • Paul G

    Question for those in the know. I was walking on Franklin street in Manhattan last thursday and saw one of these trucks parked on the side of the street across the street from a NYPD traffic enforcement vehicle (one of the little ones).

    I walked over to the car and knocked on the window and asked the cop if that truck was allowed to be there or if it was illegal. He said “yeah yeah yeah they’ve got a permit, they’re shooting a movie (they were… and were in the process of unloading film equipment from the truck)”

    I asked again just to make sure he wasn’t trying to mince words and make it sound like he was saying the truck has a permit instead of maybe just the set for shooting and he gave me the same response saying ‘they’ have a permit but never saying that they have a permit to specifically drive the truck in.

    Does anybody know if these trucks are allowed in the city for special instances and can be given permits?

  • JarekFA

    It’s so confusing but here’s your starter kit:
    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/motorist/sizewt.shtml

    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/truckaccess.pdf
    and this:
    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/overperm.pdf

    What’s unclear to me is whether oversized vehicles with divisible loads are eligible to use the permits. I suspect so, but it’s not clear.

  • Joe R.

    It sounds to me like anything with divisible loads can’t get an oversize permit.The relevant clause is:

    “For vehicles exceeding any of these dimensions or not meeting the special requirements, a permit shall not be issued as “household” goods are considered DIVISIBLE LOADS”

    So basically, if total vehicle length is 55′ or less, you can go on any truck route. If the vehicle is longer than 55′ and you have a 48′ trailer, you’re restricted to truck routes on or within 1 mile of I-95, I-695, I-295, and I-495. If you have a 53′ trailer and a non-divisible load you can get a special permit for travel only on I-95, I-695, I-295, and I-495 but not on any local streets. If you have a 53′ trailer and divisible load it sounds like you’re technically not allowed in NYC limits at all.

    Bottom line, from my reading of the regulations it appears permit or not, 53′ trailers aren’t allowed on any local NYC streets.

    Of course, in practice these restrictions aren’t obeyed or enforced. I see 53′ trailers literally everywhere.

  • JarekFA

    Maybe that’s what the website says but my reading of the rules are that the Commissioner is statutorily empowered to issue a permit for any reason. Highways is defined as literally any road. Maybe the “showing good cause” has a legal term of art? Like a TV production trailer with an escort is “good cause” but we just want to deliver groceries in a larger truck, isn’t “good cause”? This is 4-15(b)(15)

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/57b867297a72f9976cd743eb335b9139a8ffa7775176e0547f47a7516b4767be.png

    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/trafrule.pdf

  • Joe R.

    Interesting. Now I’m wondering if they regularly issue permits for “good cause” for all these 53′ trailers I see. Probably not, but it’s certainly possible. I also wonder if the permits are one-time use, or if they cover a certain period of time?

    As I said below, probably better to look into some sensible reform of the existing regulations, both to eliminate confusion and allow 53′ trailers in places where they’re no more dangerous than smaller trailers. That’s not to say large trucks on local streets aren’t dangerous, but I feel trailer length isn’t necessarily a good indicator of how dangerous a vehicle is. For example, private sanitation trucks are well under 55′, single unit, and are probably responsible for more than half the truck-related fatalities in this city.

  • walks bikes drives

    And follow up on the comments above as well, please, with regard to permits for cause.

  • Menachem Goldshteyn

    Do you know if the 3,113 violations were for legal trucks going off route, or were they also for 53′ trailers?

    From looking around the street it doesn’t seem like there’s any enforcement for truck size at all.

  • DOT is 85 days into an outstanding FOIL I have for a copy of all oversize permits issued or denied. We’ll see how that goes.

    I noted in my request that it would be acceptable for them to publish that on https://opendata.cityofnewyork.us/

  • Jason

    I mean, it’d start becoming economical if enforcement ramped up.

  • Vooch

    That’s the method the traffic guys use to blow you off. I have communicated the over length subject to dozens of traffic cops – they often laugh and say it’s impossible to give those trucks a ticket.

    I‘ve even sought a a supervisor and very politely communicated to him. no avail

  • Vooch

    nice start – 1st and 2nd ave are horrible with these illegal trucks. These use 1st & 2nd as routes to the Deegan

  • Vooch

    Trader Joe’s also – every night TJ has a illegal truck double parked for hours on 72nd & Broadway unloading.

    every night

  • Joe R.

    My guess is if trucking companies faced a choice of having to buy a fleet of shorter trailers just for NYC, or paying tons of fines, most would just stop delivering to NYC. Those would don’t would most certainly charge their customers a huge premium. End result is the little guy will be stuck paying more for groceries.

    I’d rather base our laws on data. If the data says 53′ trailers are significantly more dangerous than shorter ones, then it may make sense to keep the ban in place, regardless of the economic consequences. If not, we should allow them on all truck routes. Obviously, we should vigorously enforce trucks going off truck routes whether or not we make 53′ trailers legal.

    All that said, this just underscores NYC’s need for a freight train tunnel to connect to the rest of the country. No reason most bulk goods shouldn’t arrive in the city by train. If we do that, then it will make perfect economic sense to have local deliveries from the rail freight terminal done by small, single-unit trucks, not monster semis.

  • NYCBK123

    I know this is an imperfect analogy but it makes me think about the effects of car regulations in California. Because they are such a large market and because so many states mimic their regulations, car companies are usually pushed into adopting stricter emissions standards and other features that federal law doesn’t require. I wonder what the actual market size is for NY and if this regulation is meant to spur that California-like effect (or would have, with proper enforcement).

