Today’s Headlines
- Senate Will Do Nothing About Klein Misconduct Allegation (NYT; Politico 1, 2; News; Post; Spectrum)
- Climate Change Warrior Bill de Blasio Hasn’t Taken the Subway in a Month (NYT)
- Johnson Names Committee Chairs — Ydanis Remains on Transportation (Post, News)
- Civil Rights Group Says Black People More Likely to Be Arrested for Fare Evasion (Bklyn Paper)
- Christie Not Done Screwing NJ Transit Commuters (NYT)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Jum Sim Yim: I Thought She Was a Chunk of Ice (News)
- Driver Who Killed Passenger in Manhattan Bridge Crash Indicted for Manslaughter (Post)
- Missing Stop Sign Blamed for Cambria Heights Collision That Hurt 3 (Post)
- De Blasio’s Inwood Rezoning Plan Includes Broadway Bridge Rehab (City Limits)
- Oh Look, the Advance Blamed Car Congestion on People Who Aren’t Driving
- Because Ice, Slush Pools, and Sidewalk Snow Drifts Are Not Enough … (WNYC)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA