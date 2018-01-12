Today’s Headlines

  • Senate Will Do Nothing About Klein Misconduct Allegation (NYT; Politico 1, 2NewsPostSpectrum)
  • Climate Change Warrior Bill de Blasio Hasn’t Taken the Subway in a Month (NYT)
  • Johnson Names Committee Chairs — Ydanis Remains on Transportation (Post, News)
  • Civil Rights Group Says Black People More Likely to Be Arrested for Fare Evasion (Bklyn Paper)
  • Christie Not Done Screwing NJ Transit Commuters (NYT)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Jum Sim Yim: I Thought She Was a Chunk of Ice (News)
  • Driver Who Killed Passenger in Manhattan Bridge Crash Indicted for Manslaughter (Post)
  • Missing Stop Sign Blamed for Cambria Heights Collision That Hurt 3 (Post)
  • De Blasio’s Inwood Rezoning Plan Includes Broadway Bridge Rehab (City Limits)
  • Oh Look, the Advance Blamed Car Congestion on People Who Aren’t Driving
  • Because Ice, Slush Pools, and Sidewalk Snow Drifts Are Not Enough … (WNYC)

  • Larry Littlefield

    This week: two days of great bike commuting, three days of lousy subway commuting, including today.

    I hope the weather will allow a reversal next week. Of the ratio — not hoping for better subway rides.

  • AnoNYC

    I understand that the mayor needs to oftentimes travel to multiple destinations across the city, so I won’t hate on that. It makes sense for the mayor to make a lot of trips via automobile.

    However, he really should take mass transit or bike from the UES to and from work most of the time.

    And he really should switch to a more local gym. That trip doesn’t make any sense to me, especially considering the options on the UES. He could always go back to the old gym when he’s out of office in a few years.

  • JarekFA

    Weather was perfect this morning. Excellent views of the fog from the bridge too.

  • Maggie

    I guess so, but you know who ELSE needs to oftentimes travel to multiple destinations across the city? Literally 8,175,133 residents of New York City.

    Why is the freaking mayor riding once a month (and that was actually a staged photo-op to prove the subway is safe, and New Yorkers, like him, shouldn’t hesitate to rely on it every day).

    It just looks awful. The optics are unflattering, because it seems that he doesn’t actually represent how New York City circulates and thrives (or deteriorates during his tenure).