Today’s Headlines
- 5 Ways Andy Byford Can Turn Around NYC Transit in 2018 (TransitCenter)
- More Coverage of the Drop in Pedestrian Deaths (News, AMNY, Post) — The Daily News Is Thrilled
- Fact Check: Other Mayors Made Progress on Traffic Safety Before de Blasio (Politico)
- Penn Station’s New $300 Million Concourse Already Cracking (Post)
- MTA’s First All-Electric Buses Debut on Three Routes Today (AMNY, Post)
- Lobbyists Press Cuomo to Allow Non-Union Labor on Subway Projects (Crain’s)
- Corey Johnson Worries E-Bike Crackdown Will Harm Immigrant Delivery Workers (WNYC, AMNY)
- Nicole Gelinas Doubts That Zone-Based Routes Will Fix What Ails NYC’s Private Carting Industry (Post)
- DOT Procurement Manager Busted for Getting City Contractors to Pay Church He Ran (News)
- Good News! The Putrid Rupture in the Bergen Street Platform Wall Has Frozen Over (Bklyn Paper)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA