Cast Your Vote for the 2017 NYC Streetsies

Welcome to the Streetsies, our annual year-in-review in the guise of an online awards ceremony.

The polls are open until noon on December 26 for the nine people’s choice categories below. (New in 2017: Vote for the best addition to NYC DOT’s street design toolkit, the best new advocacy tactic, and the most hellacious subway catastrophe.)

Enjoy the holiday, Streetsblog readers! We’ll return next week to reflect on the last 12 months and reveal the full slate of Streetsies, with regular publishing resuming on January 2.