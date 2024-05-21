Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Street Wars — Episode I: A New Hope’ Edition

We were happy to see the Times's "Street Wars" series get off to a decent start with a look at New York drivers' obsession with stealing curbside space for metal storage, which the call "parking."

We could quibble with the fact that reporter Dodai Stewart didn't dig deep enough (like no mention of Donald Shoup or Open Plans in a story about parking?), but it was nice to see these words in a New York Times story: "The car ownership rate in New York City has never been as high as it is right now."

Hey, drivers, it looks like the Times has finally met the enemy — and it's you!

And speaking of the enemy, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was very clear with Bill Ritter of WABC7 about the real danger on city streets: traffic (full episode here):

.@FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh on Manhattan traffic: "It's not just an inconvenience. It matters in life and death. ... There's some places there's so much traffic, you can't even go around it. It doesn't matter if you have lights and sirens. It's just gridlock."… pic.twitter.com/80p9NGMrOJ — Aaron Donovan (@Aaron_Donovan) May 20, 2024

In other news from an exceptionally slow news day on the streets beat: