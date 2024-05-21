Tuesday’s Headlines: ‘Street Wars — Episode I: A New Hope’ Edition

We were happy to see the Times's "Street Wars" series get off to a decent start with a look at New York drivers' obsession with stealing curbside space for metal storage, which the call "parking."
We could quibble with the fact that reporter Dodai Stewart didn't dig deep enough (like no mention of Donald Shoup or Open Plans in a story about parking?), but it was nice to see these words in a New York Times story: "The car ownership rate in New York City has never been as high as it is right now."
Hey, drivers, it looks like the Times has finally met the enemy — and it's you!
And speaking of the enemy, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh was very clear with Bill Ritter of WABC7 about the real danger on city streets: traffic (full episode here):
In other news from an exceptionally slow news day on the streets beat:
- Here's a hilarious story about a man who chased down his own car thief. (Press Party)
- We led yesterday's headlines with carnage, and there was more of it in the news during the day. Gothamist did a roundup.
- And Hell Gate expanded on our McGuinness Boulevard coverage.
- Everyone covered the small announcement of electrified Citi Bike docks — NYDN, amNY, GG — but no one had our angle about pedestrian space being swiped because the Department of Transportation can't cut through its own red tape.
- Like Streetsblog, Gothamist covered the MTA's latest OMNY announcement.
- The state Senate is poised to enact common-sense lithium-ion battery regulations similar to what the city has already passed. But it probably won't pass the Assembly before the end of the session next month. (NYDN)
- Thor Equities revealed details of its casino proposal for Coney Island. Count us as skeptical. (Crain's)
- But this Park Slope project appears promising (given what's on the site now). (6sqft)
- ICYMI: Council Members Bob Holden and Joann Ariola said they oppose the mayor's City of Yes rezoning plan at a public hearing last week. Fine, everyone is entitled to his or her opinion — but the way these two Queens lawmakers wax on and on about the glory of the suburbs, it's a wonder they want to represent neighborhoods in the city. (QNS)
- Finally, Ben Adler offered a long view of congestion pricing. (Works in Progress)