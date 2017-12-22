Give to Streetsblog and Make New York a Better City for Walking, Biking, and Transit in 2018 We rely on the generosity of our readers to produce the reporting, commentary, and videos you see here every day.

Your donations are what enable us to hold public officials accountable, showcase transportation policies that will improve our city, and push for streets that work for people, not cars.

In 10 years at Streetsblog, I can’t remember entering a new year with more opportunities for positive change to our streets and transit network.

Congestion pricing, which has unlocked big shifts toward a low-car transportation system in other cities, is expected to feature prominently in the governor’s upcoming state of the state address. The Albany gauntlet awaits.

The looming L train shutdown is prompting NYC DOT to consider precedent-setting steps to put transit first on 14th Street and other affected corridors.

The imperative to reform MTA operations and construction practices has never been clearer. New York needs better subway and bus service, and the pressure on public officials to deliver is intense.

There are major street transformations on the table for Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, Queens Boulevard and its connection to the Queensboro Bridge, around the Sheridan Expressway by the Bronx River, and elsewhere.

We can make huge progress on all these fronts and more next year, but none of it is going to be easy. We’ll have to prod our elected officials to do the right thing, shed light on our public agencies, and band together to press for smart, politically challenging policies.

