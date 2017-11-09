Today’s Headlines
- De Blasio Can’t Be for “Fairness” and Oppose Road Pricing (NYT, News)
- Crowley Still Holding Out for Win (News, Post); AMNY Profiles New CMs
- Just 21 Percent of NYC Voters Went to the Polls Tuesday (News, Voice, Politico)
- Greenway Attack Response Should Include Discussion on the Ease of Getting a License (News, Post)
- A Remembrance of Attack Victim Nicholas Cleves (Vanity Fair)
- “Minimal Justice” and “Tsunami” of Grief for Family and Friends of Alexa Cioffi (Advance)
- Deadly Motor Vehicles? Nily Rozic, Barry Grodenchik, and WPIX Expose the Real Threat
- Driver in SUV With NC Plates Wreaks Havoc in Queens Parking Lot — No Known Charges (Post)
- Someone Parsed Collision Trends at NYC Intersections (Untapped Cities)
- Humans Are Obstacles in These Dystopian Visions of Our Driverless Car Future (NYT)
