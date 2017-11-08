De Blasio Can Build a Progressive Transportation Legacy, But Not If He Kills Congestion Pricing

For all his straining effort to paint himself as a progressive leader, the mayor's signature transportation initiatives have done little for New York City's working class.

The mayor has spent too much effort courting national attention, and done too little to improve transit for the voters who elected him. Photo: Edwin J. Torres/Mayoral Photography Office
Bill de Blasio got some important things done for streets and transit during his first term in office, but it wasn’t enough to keep the city’s festering traffic and surface transit problems from getting worse. He’ll have to do better in his second term to deliver for his constituents and live up to the political identity he’s trying to carve out as a progressive leader.

In the run-up to the 2013 election, there was genuine and justified anxiety that the next mayor would reverse the Bloomberg administration’s legacy of pedestrian safety improvements, protected bike infrastructure, and conversion of traffic space into public plazas.

De Blasio dispelled most of these worries pretty quickly by staking out traffic safety as an early policy priority. Under Commissioner Polly Trottenberg, his DOT has made steady progress on major projects like the Queens Boulevard redesign and numerous small-scale fixes like recalibrating traffic signals for safer walking. Thanks to this work, traffic fatalities have continued to fall in NYC, bucking national trends.

NYC DOT also continued to roll out a few big bus priority projects each year, including some, like the bus lanes on Woodhaven Boulevard, where the local politics proved tricky.

On occasion, the mayor himself stepped in to clear political barriers for DOT. The moments when de Blasio conclusively moved forward with safety improvements for Queens Boulevard, East Tremont Avenue, and (after waiting far too long) 111th Street in Corona were the high points for streets policy during his first four years in office.

The thing is, you can count these instances on one hand. De Blasio’s transportation priorities, as revealed through his budget, didn’t allow DOT to significantly scale up its projects for walking, biking, and transit. This is the most telling aspect of de Blasio’s first-term record on transportation.

For all his straining effort to convince national Democrats that he can lead a wave of progressive change around the country, the mayor’s signature transportation initiatives did little for New York City’s working class. At a time when bus service was slowing down for hundreds of thousands of people, he gave New York ferries for a few and got sidetracked by a streetcar project boosted by waterfront developers. In the run-up to the election, he made a show of cracking down on e-bikes in the city’s affluent precincts, the primary effect of which will be to make life more difficult for immigrant delivery workers.

A campaign stop with Bernie Sanders late in October was especially revealing. Here was the mayor of the nation’s largest city posing with a Vermont senator at an event ostensibly devoted to improving the subways. The big message was that raising funds through a millionaire’s tax will fix the city’s ailing transit system. Sanders did his part and endorsed the millionaire’s tax while dismissing the rival option of congestion pricing.

By this point, two of de Blasio’s own delegates to the MTA board — Veronica Vanterpool and David Jones — had very publicly made the case for congestion pricing as progressive transportation policy. The costs would primarily fall on affluent car commuters while working class transit riders would stand to benefit enormously from better service and lower fares.

Standing next to Sanders, the mayor was essentially asking New Yorkers to overlook local expertise and listen to a rural senator instead. But why should New Yorkers care what a man who represents about 600,000 people thinks we should do to improve a transit system that carries nearly 8 million passengers each day? A millionaire’s tax does nothing to curb the mounting traffic that is slowing down New York City buses. It’s less about policy and more about branding — a means to burnish de Blasio’s credentials with the wing of the national Democratic Party where he desperately craves relevance.

Back in the city de Blasio actually governs, if you look at a map of election results (this one from 2013 will have to do while we wait for yesterday’s full returns), it’s clear that the mayor takes his base for granted on transit issues. The car-centric districts of eastern Queens, southern Brooklyn, and Staten Island are not where his strength lies.

His runaway margin last night was not a convincing show of enthusiasm — turnout was too paltry, his approval rating too low, and the path to victory too easy. But it was a frustrating display of how much de Blasio left on the table in his first term. Trouncing a Republican in New York City while Donald Trump is in the White House was a foregone conclusion. The mayor could have delivered more bus lanes, a better bike network, and more car-free public spaces on his way to a certain win.

Heading in to the next four years, the issue of congestion pricing is shaping up as the fulcrum that de Blasio’s transportation legacy will hinge on. If Andrew Cuomo does steer a good road pricing plan through Albany — still a big “if” — the mayor will be doing his city a historic disservice should he reject it.

New Yorkers are abandoning the bus in alarming numbers in a vicious cycle of rising traffic and slower service. To allow these problems to fester while pretending a millionaire’s tax is the solution would let down the very voters who propelled de Blasio to two terms, sacrificing them in a cynical play for a higher national profile.

Congestion pricing is not a panacea that will fix the subways and the buses on its own. But it is a singularly powerful tool to clear excess motor vehicles off New York’s congested streets. Combined with a strong commitment to set aside space for buses, bicycling, and walking, de Blasio can use it to accelerate a virtuous circle of efficiency, safety, and fairness in our transportation system.

  • JarekFA

    Like would it have killed him to win 62-38 but push for truly world class transit policies . . . . I mean, the thing I think they’ve fucked up and internalized, is that, they don’t realize how much of a boost one gets for being a leader. Have a fucking vision and push for it. to those “outer” borough whites who won’t ever vote for him anyway, Vision Zero just means an excuse for them to get pulled over and pay “bullshit” tickets. “It’s a revenue generator, just another tax”.

    Whereas, if he strived for something big, like — embracing the notion/idea without necessarily committing to — a fully pedestrianized Broadway. Or a city in which it’s ok to have less car parking because we’re genuinely going to make it easier for people to get around with cars (bus prioritization that is frequent and cheap, protected bike lanes, calmed streets in dense neighborhoods). A city where in at least the densely built up areas, an affirmative goal of reducing vehicle miles traveled. For having pilot neighborhoods of, not just “car sharing,” like we’re seeing in Boreum Hill, in exchange for like a dozen free street parking spots. But like the super blocks in Barca.

    imagine if he endorsed a pilot of residential permit parking (that is cheap, as in $200/year) in a dense and transit rich neighborhood. You’d get the town hall exchange of: “I’ve parked in front of my house for over 200 years. This is a tax on success Mr. De Blasio!”. And for him to calmly respond: 1. Sir, you’ve been getting a sweet heart deal, in a garage, it’s $300/month, we’re only asking $200/year for the right to use the public’s streets, 2. this will clear up parking for those who don’t need a car and 3. for those who commit insurance fraud and register their car out of state and don’t want to register it locally. So I understand your frustration, but you’re still getting a sweet heart deal, the money is going to fund local transit and as a result, there will be more parking available for residents such as yourself who truly need to keep a car. That’s fucking leadership! That’s also what early Chris Christie used to understand about being a jerk. If you’re right on the policy, you can call people out and push back a little bit. But if you’re a fucking coward then people will just pile on.

  • r

    “The car-centric districts of eastern Queens, southern Brooklyn, and Staten Island are not where his strength lies.”

    Not to mention the fact that even if the mayor felt it was worthwhile to pander to these parts of the city, Move NY would *help* residents of these areas. In exchange for placing tolls on previously free bridges, it lowers tolls in relative transit deserts.

    The fact that de Blasio conveniently ignores this fact tells you everything you need to know. None of this is really about concern for working-class New Yorkers or fears of a “regressive tax.” He’s concerned solely with preserving free driving for people like him. His fellow phony progressives, the placard-class… those are the people who matter to him. End of story.

  • Joe R.

    Ironically I think it’s the transit deserts like eastern Queens and Staten Island where we could end up with Amsterdam levels of bike mode share if we really tried. Everywhere you have good subway access bikes will be competing with that. In places without subways, which at best have shitty bus service, it’s a choice now of that or driving. No surprise lots of people choose to drive if taking the bus turns a 15 minute drive into a 90 minute ordeal with a few bus changes. But those driving have a real alternative in bicycles if only we made using them safe and convenient. While he’s at it, he should push strongly to reverse the e-bike ban. E-bikes are a great fit in transit deserts simply because a number of trips are further than many people are willing to bike. Do those things and you’ll have more bikes in areas like mine than in midtown Manhattan. In fact, most of the Netherlands is closer to eastern Queens in density and makeup than it is to Manhattan, yet those places still have very high bike mode share. Bikes actually work better in these kinds of places. There’s more room for bike infrastructure, and a lot less of the annoying stop-and-go riding you’ll do in more congested places.

    Maybe the new bike lanes on Northern Boulevard will start waking people up to something I’ve known for close to 40 years, namely that bikes work great as car substitutes in areas like mine. You just need infrastructure so that you get more than just the brave and strong riding.

  • Fool

    It is a very large assumption that additional revenue would lead to better service and lower fares.

  • To the contrary, both benefits are inherent to any congestion pricing plan worth its salt. There are plenty of other variables and policy reforms that should be pursued in concert with congestion pricing to maximize impact, but some degree of service improvement and fare relief is locked in.

    The principal distinction between congestion pricing and a millionaire’s tax is that one will improve bus service by relieving traffic jams and the other will not. The revenue from congestion pricing (which would be far greater than the BdB millionaire’s tax if we’re talking about Move NY), would also lessen the MTA’s dependence on fare-backed debt, relieving upward pressure on the fare.

    Obviously, the MTA needs to get its house in order to make its capital budget go as far as it should. The city needs to hold up its end of the bargain by carving out transit lanes/bike lanes/etc, and explicit fare subsidies for low-income riders aren’t a total lock. But there’s really no doubt that the baseline for transit service and fares is better with congestion pricing than without.

  • rogue

    I don’t think he identifies with people who walk, bike, take transit. He wants to appear progressive without actually taking a stand on anything difficult and therefore raising the ire of any one particular political group…In case he eventually has a shot at higher levels of office, which of course is totally delusional.

  • Jake

    Congestion pricing is just a tax. People will still drive and they will just end up paying. People don’t avoid the midtown tunnel or automatically take the 3rd Ave bridge just because of a toll. Get the hell out of here with taxing us under the guise of congestion.

  • People absolutely do avoid the Midtown Tunnel because of the toll, getting off the L.I.E. at Van Dam Street to go to the Queensboro Bridge instead.

    The bridge ought to cost more than the tunnel, so as to create an incentive for those drivers to stay on the L.I.E. and use the tunnel.

    What’s more, both crossings should cost enough to induce those people who have options other than driving to use one of those options. The only people who would drive into Manhattan would be those who absolutely must do so, such as people whose jobs require them to haul tools or other heavy gear.

    Someone with an office job who drives into Manhattan is doing a very bad thing. We need leaders who have the courage to look these people straight in the eye and tell them: “you are the problem”.

