Today’s Headlines

  • Greenway Motor Vehicle Attack: 8 Dead, 11 Injured (NYT 1, 2, 3; Gothamist; DNANews)
  • Killer Was a Professional Driver Who Once Drove a Cab (WNYC)
  • 2 Attacks This Year and de Blasio and Cuomo Aren’t Talking About Fortifying Car-Free Spaces (AMNY)
  • Cuomo Gave Himself Permission to Spend MTA Funds With No Oversight (Post)
  • Governor and Cronies Still Threatening to Halt Subway Fixes Unless New Yorkers Pay Up (NY1)
  • Sifuentes: Straphangers Pay a Regressive Tax Every Time the MTA Fails Them (City Limits)
  • Even With MTA Problems, in What Major U.S. City Would Amazon Find Better Transit? (News)
  • Cy Vance Goes Easy on Bus Operator Whose Aggressive Driving Killed Dan Hanegby (Gothamist, News)
  • Box Truck Driver Hospitalizes Second Avenue Cyclist; NYPD Blames Victim (DNA)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures 17-Year-Old in Long Island City (News)
  • Woman Arrested for Intentionally Running Over Husband in Windsor Terrace (News)

  • crazytrainmatt

    The DNA article doesn’t say what happened with the box truck vs. cyclist on 2nd, but for reference the location is just after where the bike lane loses rush hour parking protection at 52nd and runs directly adjacent to the travel lane without the tuff curb DOT originally promised.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    Despite West Street being completely closed with 6 empty lanes, there is no alternative cycling route being provided for the busiest bike path in the country. The NYPD’s solution to cycling deaths is *always* for people to just stop cycling altogether.

  • Guest

    In this case it looks like a broader issue… Law enforcement’s attitude to incident response and recover invariably is to freeze the entire area until they feel like they’ve done everything they want for the investigation, no matter the dangers posed by large-scale disruption to the transportation network.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Governor and Cronies Still Threatening to Halt Subway Fixes Unless New Yorkers Pay Up.”

    Big picture — government charging more and providing less. For example, NYC school spending (in total, including retirement benefits) has soared far more than spending on the MTA. And yet New Yorkers are being sued for cheating those who work in education by $billions — even as the alleged press for better schools under “school reform” is walked back.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/07/23/census-bureau-data-on-public-school-spending-in-new-york-robbed-sneered-at-resented-and-sued/

    Why? Two reasons no one walks to talk about, especially before the constitutional convention vote.

    People in and connected to the government, like the .01 percent, getting richer and richer relative to everyone else, who then have to pay more and more of their diminished income for fewer of them.

    And costs from the past deferred to the future (which is now the present) to cover up this trend as long as possible.

    You can go to any public service and find the same thing. It’s showing up in mass transit because that was de-funded to limit the damage to schools, police, fire, the rest of NY state.

    A third reason? More and more money sucked out of NYC to the rest of the state. To pay for their retirees and public employees as their workforce shrinks.

    Resources are getting scarce, and Generation Greed won’t be giving anything back. In fact, they want federal tax cuts — since their Social Security and Medicare and pensions, they believe, are guaranteed — with all the sacrifices imposed on those coming after.

  • stairbob

    It’s certainly striking that while 6 killed on the greenway is international news, those who are reported killed at the bottom of the list are just business as usual.

  • kevd

    what is important to law enforcement in this instance is not “8 vulnerable path users killed by driver” but “8 people killed by terrorist”.
    The first gets zero response as we see day in and day out in NYC – other than possibly endangering vulnerable users even more, or ticketing them.
    The second gets a very large response.

  • JTP Choons

    8 killed

  • reasonableexplanation

    That’s the same argument that NRA types use after a mass shooting: “well what about all the shootings in Chicago that aren’t national news.”

    You could see why this event is newsworthy, no?

  • Vooch

    bollards would have prevented the tragedy at a cost of pennies

  • Larry Littlefield

    Somehow I doubt many NRA members will be saying “what about the 37,000 people killed in traffic every year?” It all depends on one’s weapon of choice.

  • kevd

    I’m making the exact same point elsewhere as we speak.
    especially as Eric Ng already was killed on this greenway by a driver.

  • Reader

    That’s not the same argument at all. The NRA uses Chicago as a racist distraction from calls to enact stricter gun control laws. In this case, our society has just come to accept “regular” traffic violence as something that’s no more controllable than the weather.