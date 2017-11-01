Today’s Headlines
- Greenway Motor Vehicle Attack: 8 Dead, 11 Injured (NYT 1, 2, 3; Gothamist; DNA; News)
- Killer Was a Professional Driver Who Once Drove a Cab (WNYC)
- 2 Attacks This Year and de Blasio and Cuomo Aren’t Talking About Fortifying Car-Free Spaces (AMNY)
- Cuomo Gave Himself Permission to Spend MTA Funds With No Oversight (Post)
- Governor and Cronies Still Threatening to Halt Subway Fixes Unless New Yorkers Pay Up (NY1)
- Sifuentes: Straphangers Pay a Regressive Tax Every Time the MTA Fails Them (City Limits)
- Even With MTA Problems, in What Major U.S. City Would Amazon Find Better Transit? (News)
- Cy Vance Goes Easy on Bus Operator Whose Aggressive Driving Killed Dan Hanegby (Gothamist, News)
- Box Truck Driver Hospitalizes Second Avenue Cyclist; NYPD Blames Victim (DNA)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures 17-Year-Old in Long Island City (News)
- Woman Arrested for Intentionally Running Over Husband in Windsor Terrace (News)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA