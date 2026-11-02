Monday’s Headlines: A Cry for Justice Edition

The sister of the woman killed last week by a Department of Sanitation truck driver holds the driver and city responsible for the fatal crash — and plans to sue them over the tragedy, which she called “not an accident.”

Shannon Lynch, who works as an EMT in the city, castigated the Sanitation truck driver for recklessly driving when he struck and killed her twin sister Siobhan.

“As someone who responds to emergencies on the daily, it was not an accident. The autopsy report says it was from blunt force trauma. Clearly, that’s 1,000s of pounds of pressure that hit her. So how fast were you turning?” the grieving sibling told Streetsblog.

Siobhan Lynch, 30, was killed crossing with the walk signal at Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn — a notoriously dangerous cite where cars and trucks from the Belt Parkway intermingle with heavy pedestrian traffic from Bensonhurst Park.

Read more from our conversation with Shannon Lynch here. Friends of Shannon Lynch have also started a GoFundMe to help her cover childcare costs.

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