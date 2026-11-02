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Monday’s Headlines: A Cry for Justice Edition

A grieving sister demands justice after a DSNY driver killed her twin. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EST on November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines: A Cry for Justice Edition
The victim, Siobhan Lynch, right, with her identical twin, Shannon on their 30th birthday — their last together.

The sister of the woman killed last week by a Department of Sanitation truck driver holds the driver and city responsible for the fatal crash — and plans to sue them over the tragedy, which she called “not an accident.”

Shannon Lynch, who works as an EMT in the city, castigated the Sanitation truck driver for recklessly driving when he struck and killed her twin sister Siobhan.

“As someone who responds to emergencies on the daily, it was not an accident. The autopsy report says it was from blunt force trauma. Clearly, that’s 1,000s of pounds of pressure that hit her. So how fast were you turning?” the grieving sibling told Streetsblog.

Siobhan Lynch, 30, was killed crossing with the walk signal at Bay Parkway and Cropsey Avenue in Brooklyn — a notoriously dangerous cite where cars and trucks from the Belt Parkway intermingle with heavy pedestrian traffic from Bensonhurst Park.

Read more from our conversation with Shannon Lynch here. Friends of Shannon Lynch have also started a GoFundMe to help her cover childcare costs.

In other news:

  • Three more people died from injuries sustained in last week’s lithium-ion battery fire in the Bronx, bringing the total death toll to four. (NY1, Gothamist)
  • Related: E-bike lithium-ion battery fires are up at NYCHA buildings. (The City Reporter)
  • Cops charged the allegedly drunk driver who plowed into an NYPD “Trunk-or-Treat” event in Bushwick last week. (Daily News)
  • Meet the woman who transforms Jefferson Avenue into a car-free street party. (Mellon Foundation via YouTube)
  • Julie Menin is “having discussions” about lowering Citi Bike costs. (Jeff Coltin via X)
  • The IBX should have a parallel greenway, according to this op-ed in BK Reader.
  • London’s Oxford Street pedestrianization earned kudos from the Financial Times editorial board.
  • Station improvements on the 7 line will run through March, five months behind schedule. (NY Post)
  • Jalopnik followed our coverage of NYPD’s failed attempt to raid a delivery worker e-bike parking hotspot in the East Village.
  • NYPD is writing more “e-bike tickets” in Central Park, and The Post got confused about the temporary “please walk bike” signs set up in the park for the marathon.
  • ILoveTheUpperWestSide also covered the EVSA Central Park rally.
  • Meanwhile, the Post Editorial Board mocked “the fantasy of a carless city.”
  • City Council leaders aren’t keen on fare-free mass transit. (City & State)
  • New York City’s $33 million electric ferry is still running on diesel. (NY Times)
  • Staten Island bus lane opponents celebrated what’s sure to be a fleeting victory against the Victory Boulevard bus lanes. (S.I. Advance)
  • California’s likely next governor is open to charging a VMT tax. (NY Post)
  • An MTA bus driver struck and critically injured a man in the Bronx. (Daily News)

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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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