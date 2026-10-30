Dangerous Drivers At ‘Trunk-Or-Treat’ Show How Cars Are A Horror For Kids All Year Long

Wong told Streetsblog that he was pleased with the event because it was safe and turnout was good, with more than 100 families attending. It’s no surprise, after all, that families are excited to bring their kids to a place where they don’t have to worry about them because the threat of speeding cars has been eliminated. (Fourteen kids have been killed by drivers so far this year, more than double last year’s six, according to Transportation Alternatives.)
Advocates — even those who push for fewer cars in the city — agree.
“Trunk-or-treat is proof that when we remove the danger caused by cars — in this case, by having them parked — families fill the space, and it creates opportunities for kids to have a great time; even the most dangerous drivers don’t pose a risk when we remove conflicts,” said Sara Lind, co-executive director of Open Plans. “We shouldn’t limit this to one type of trick-or-treating, or one night a year. On Halloween, we should transform our city’s streets into open spaces, so the car-free majority of households can safely and joyfully participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating. The other 364 days a year, let’s turn our streets back to the people, and give our kids a childhood of shooting hoops, walking to school or the park, and enjoying time outdoors without having to worry about their safety. We already know what works; we just need to think bigger.”
At least on Halloween, which is widely considered the most-dangerous night of the year for kids, the Department of Transportation is transforming more and more streets into pedestrian-centered Halloween havens. The agency’s Trick-or-Streets program still has more than two-dozen events remaining, most on Oct. 31 itself.
But it raises the question: if the city knows how to keep children safe for Halloween — by keeping cars away from kids — why not deploy that strategy more frequently and across a wider swath of the city? Indeed, Mayor Mamdani alluded to the dangers of cars in his statement for the DOT’s Trick-or-Streets press release: “The only cars you should see at Trick-or-Streets are the ones made of cardboard, powered by two legs and fueled by a lot of sugar.”
That’s something we could all live with for the remaining 364 days of the year.