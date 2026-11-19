Florida may have a reputation for deadly car-first hostility to pedestrians and cyclists, but it’s also got some great cities, a fair amount of public transit and even some decent bike infrastructure.

The same can apparently be said of the fictional state of Leonida in the blockbuster video game Grand Theft Auto VI, which goes on sale today: Leonida and its fictional Miami stand-in Vice City have monorails, a subway system and multiple commuter rail lines. There’s also bike lanes:

For the uninitiated, Grand Theft Auto is a violent video game franchise where players run through a story set in a fictionalized, seedy part of the United States — often by stealing and recklessly driving motor vehicles in an open world, based-on-real-life map.

Unsurprisingly, car violence plays a seminal role the franchise — but the creators of this latest installment seem to be aware that reckless driving is violence. One feature on the game allows car drivers to send texts, but only at the expense of lost road visibility.

The realism and level of detail in GTA VI is unreal. You can drive like a dangerous lunatic, run people over, and face virtually no consequences, just like in real life. — Ned Resnikoff (@resnikoff.bsky.social) 2026-11-18T17:41:21.964Z

People are going to be talking about this video game for a while, so expect us to have more to fun with it down the line.

For now, here’s the news:

Mayor Mamdani told the New York Times’ “Dealbook” conference “there are a lot of things” he wants to do to regulate DoorDash and slow down e-bike delivery workers. His comments focused on the economic incentives of speed:

Would Mamdani ask DoorDash and other delivery platforms to put a speed limit on e-bikes?



"Generally, they've only done things when we've legally required them to," the mayor responds. Watch here pic.twitter.com/kPCc0kJVHH — DealBook (@dealbook) November 18, 2026