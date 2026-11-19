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The following is a collaboration between Streetsblog and NY Focus, the seminal watchdog of state government.

Lukasz Mokrzycki was a New York City police officer for all of 18 months before he was arrested in October 2023 for driving an unregistered, uninsured car without a driver’s license.

The NYPD fired him, and New York State banned him from working as a police officer. So records show Mokrzycki got a job at a reliable landing pad for hard-to-employ cops: ICE.

Mokrzycki’s name was one of some 41,000 included in a trove of U.S. Department of Homeland Security data stolen by a hacktivist group and published by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets. The data identify Mokrzycki as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer based in Manhattan at 26 Federal Plaza, where masked agents have arrested people as they leave their immigration hearings and held them in overcrowded detention rooms.

How did this happen? Mokrzycki was hired as a corrections officer at Rikers Island, the notorious jail complex, in 2017, according to city records and a city Department of Correction spokesperson. He resigned in April 2022 and started as a police officer for the NYPD on the same day.

His first beat was public housing in lower Manhattan. He later transferred to a unit stationed at the Bronx criminal courthouse — but a year and a half into his time in the department, cops arrested him in Manhattan’s East Village and charged him with driving without a license, insurance, and proper license plates on his personal vehicle.

The charges could have earned him 30 days in jail and more than $1,500 in fines, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office dropped the case, according to Mokrzycki. (The district attorney’s office declined to comment, saying that the case was sealed.)

The NYPD confirmed that it terminated Mokrzycki in April 2024. And the state Division of Criminal Justice Services “decertified” him, revoking his qualifications to serve as a police officer in New York. His name appears in the state’s public database of permanently disqualified officers.

But he soon turned up as an employee at ICE. The agency had recently added thousands of new officers to carry out the agency’s deportation mission, thanks to a flood of funding around the start of President Donald Trump’s second term. To keep up the pace of hiring, ICE stopped fully vetting all of its recruits before hiring them in a temporary capacity. As a result, ICE has added some questionable characters to its ranks, including a former local cop who stole, one who shot and killed a fleeing suspect, and one who was fired after superiors expressed concern about anger issues, a recent Washington Post investigation found.

And ICE has made it especially easy for former cops to join: It has allowed some new recruits with prior law enforcement experience to complete training online, rather than in-person, an agency whistleblower reported.

Finding Lukasz Mokrzycki

An ICE spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny Mokrzycki’s employment — doing so, the spokesperson said, would place ICE employees “at serious risk” — but there is only one Lukasz Mokrzycki in public records databases in the entire United States.

We reached out to Mokrzycki on a publicly listed phone number. The first time, a man who answered confirmed that his name was Lukasz. He said that he had worked for ICE for “four to six months.”

“I applied for ICE, got into the academy, graduated, then worked there,” he said.

We then visited Mokrzycki at the last Brooklyn address we had for him, and found that his name was indeed on one of the doorbells. When a reporter knocked on Mokrzycki’s apartment door, someone nearby could be heard whispering: “Just go say, ‘Why are you in my building?’”

Moments later, a woman in pajamas entered the hallway through a different door and posed that question. She claimed that she had recently bought the building and that Mokrzycki no longer lived there, but that she hadn’t gotten around to changing the names on the doorbell.

She added that she didn’t understand why reporters would care about Mokrzycki being hired by ICE after his arrest by the NYPD.

“I’m an officer myself so I don’t understand, what does that have to do with anything, with someone else’s, you know, information being — one agency to another agency to another agency,” she said. “And they’re all public agencies. So I’m just not understanding what’s the problem with it.”

A few days later, we called Mokrzycki’s phone number again, and the man again confirmed his identity. But this time, his story flipped.

“Yes, I did work for the NYPD and before that, worked for Corrections,” he said. He recounted his arrest for the driving offenses that led to his termination. But he denied having ever worked at ICE, instead saying that he applied to work at a different Homeland Security agency, but did not get hired, a direct contradiction of what he told New York Focus and Streetsblog on the prior call.

“I just previously applied for the Department of Homeland Security,” he said, “but never for ICE.” Nonetheless, his name and ICE email address — Lukasz.Mokrzycki@ice.dhs.gov — are in the copy of the agency’s database.

‘I ain’t hiring that guy’

Mokrzycki’s hiring points to broad problems with ICE’s recent hiring surge, according to Scott Mechkowski, a former ICE deputy field office director in New York City. Mokrzycki’s arrest would not necessarily disqualify him from ICE, Mechkowski said, but his subsequent decertification as a law enforcement officer raised serious concerns.

“Do I want a person like that representing me in the field with little or minimal supervision?” Mechkowski said. “I would answer that with, ‘I ain’t hiring that guy.’”

Mechkowski emphasized he didn’t know anything about Mokrzycki’s case, but said he suspected that ICE administrators would fire such an officer when they learned about his background.

“There’s people getting fired left and right, because now, they’re getting to the point where they got to these backgrounds, and now they found out that these people lie or they withheld information,” he said.

If you know more about this story, or if you want to contact the reporters, Chris Gelardi can be reached at chris@nysfocus.com or cgelardi.42 on Signal, Isabelle Taft at isabelle@nysfocus.com or isabelletaft.37 on Signal, and Sammy Sussman at sammy@streetsblog.org or sammysussman.01 on Signal.