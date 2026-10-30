Friday’s Headlines: Streetsfilms Meets the War on Cars Edition

Haven’t caught Streetfilms’ Clarence Eckerson Jr.’s new film about the 34th Avenue open street? Well here’s your chance.

“Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind” — runtime, 1 hour 8 minutes — will screen next Friday, Nov. 6 following after the War on Cars Podcast’s live taping at Hunter College with Bloomberg DOT Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan.

Door opens at 6 p.m., followed by the War on Cars taping at 7:30 p.m., followed by a brief intermission and Clarence’s screening at 8:30. Get your tickets here.

Clarence also recorded an episode with War on Cars hosts Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear, which he tells us will air next week as well.

In other news: