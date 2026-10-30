Friday’s Headlines: Streetsfilms Meets the War on Cars Edition
Tickets are still on sale to see the War on Cars Podcast live and Clarence Eckerson's "Close Encounters of the 34th Avenue Kind" in one night. Plus the news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on October 30, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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