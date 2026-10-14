Wednesday’s Headlines: Officer Of The Raw Edition

Another cop — this time a detective! — has been held accountable for the agency’s abuse of a Brooklyn man who just wanted to report illegal parking.

Streetsblog readers know the case well: In 2021, we first reported how Justin Sherwood (then anonymous) had started receiving harassing phone calls from cops after he complained to 311 about officers stashing their private cars in the bike lane and on the sidewalk on Schermerhorn Street. A day after our first story about the harassment was published, one of the cops harassed him again, prompting another story.

Two years later, the city ended up reaching a sizable settlement with Sherwood. But he and his lawyer were unimpressed given that, despite the settlement, the NYPD had not disciplined the officers.

But that started changing as the city Conflicts of Interest Board got involved. In late 2023, Officer John Madera of the 84th Precinct agreed to pay $500 and surrender 15 vacation days in a settlement with the board.

On Tuesday, we learned that another police official — Det. Samantha Sturman — will pay a $6,500 fine in her own ruling from the Conflicts of Interest Board. Sturman, according to board documents, told Sherwood to “stop calling, dickhead,” and then issued a veiled warning via text message to Sherwood’s personal cell phone, “Keep fucking around.” (The investigation revealed that Sturman wasn’t merely reacting impulsively — she had undertaken considerable work to try to hide her identity from Sherwood, having first downloaded an app called TextNow that allows users to select and use a phone number to make free calls and send text messages.)

Sturman was punished, the board said in a statement, because she “abused her access to confidential information [i.e. Sherwood’s phone number] to advance her private interests.”

An NYPD detective who targeted and harassed a neighbor for reporting illegal police parking in Downtown Brooklyn will be fined $6,500 by the City's Conflicts of Interest Board.



I’m glad there will be accountability for this disturbing abuse of power. — Lincoln Restler (@LincolnRestler) October 13, 2026

Sherwood is not the only Brooklyn resident who has won some measure of revenge over police who harassed them for making 311 complaints of illegal police parking. The late Paul Vogel had been subject to egregious abuse from Officer Brendan Sullivan, who made sexually suggestive phone calls, including using animal sounds. Sullivan was later demoted with lower pay.

Despite the Conflicts of Interest Board’s findings against Sturman, Sherwood was still frustrated by the entire process.

“The COIB’s penalty is the first substantial repercussion Det. Sturman is facing … but both Madera and Sturman should’ve faced criminal charges and been terminated for their conduct,” Sherwood told Streetsblog.

“I agree with the [Conflict Board] statement: Det. Sturman ‘is in a position of public trust’ and that her ‘egregious abuse of confidential information … cannot be tolerated.’”

In other news:

Council Member Chi Ossé has gotten under the New York Post’s skin before — he’s a liberal, after all — but Rupert Revanchists are about to go full bore on the Brooklyn lawmaker. Yesterday, the tabloid posted a video of Ossé biking a half block in the wrong direction near City Hall and running a red light. Ossé could have just let this be a one-day story, but he went and doubled down (twice!) on X.com, meaning that the Post just won’t let this one die:

Red lights should be stop signs for bicycles. https://t.co/8kG8H8kIxU pic.twitter.com/KcJ9M90Vd3 — Chi Ossé (@OsseChi) October 13, 2026