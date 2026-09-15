Tuesday’s Headlines: Farewell, DoorZone Edition

We were saddened to learn over the weekend of the death of Paul Vogel, a much-loved activist for street safety, best known to the broader public via his Twitter account, @D00RZ0NE (where the tagline was, “Driving ruins our cities and is killing our planet”) and, more recently on Bluesky.

Paul’s activism preceded my arrival at Streetsblog in 2018, and his was always one of the first opinions I considered when writing our editorials or planning our coverage. His impact burst onto the public scene in 2015 when he got WNYC to run a piece about his then year-long chronicle of all the examples of bad driving he saw on his daily bike commute.

The story also pointed out that Paul often submitted photos from his commute to 311 in hopes — which remain vain ones to this day, alas — that the NYPD would crack down on drivers behaving badly.

That commitment to reporting illegal and dangerous driving practices oddly earned Paul the wrath of some members of the so-called New York’s Finest. In 2021, Paul appeared in an award-winning Streetsblog story about the NYPD’s failure to address illegal activities by drivers that related to cycling. The story recounted how Paul, and others, received strange voicemails from blocked phone numbers after filing 311 complaints. In one message, a man said Paul’s name repeatedly without identifying himself. In another, the caller breathed heavily into the phone and hangs up.

“It just strikes me as clearly something that’s done to intimidate,” he said at the time. “It’s bizarre.”

Three years later, one of the cops was punished for the abuse, but our coverage revealed even more than we’d previously known (including crank calls with heavy breathing and, oddly, dolphin, seal and sheep noises) about the harassment of Paul.

More recently, he was involved in the seemingly endless fight to get law enforcement officials to stop parking in the Adams Street bike lane in Downtown Brooklyn.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” War on Cars podcast co-host Doug Gordon said of Vogel’s death. “He was a great guy and an awesome advocate. … He absolutely loved cycling, both for transportation and for recreation.

“It’s a big loss to the safe-streets advocacy community,” he added.

Gordon also mentioned that other communities are suffering. Paul worked for nearly 20 years at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, first as a fundraiser and, later, as the head of the organization’s much-need direct response office.

After he got diagnosed, Paul’s wife, Sabina Hirshfield, said Paul wanted supporters to direct their donations to three organizations: Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Committee, and NPR.

Friends and allies of Paul will gather for a memorial service and celebration of the all-too-short life of Paul Vogel at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 at McLaughlin & Sons, 9620 Third Ave. (at 97th Street) in Brooklyn.

— Reporting from Gersh Kuntzman

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