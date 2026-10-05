Monday’s Headlines: Chambers Street Edition

Back in May, Council Member Chris Marte and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal called on the city to put a crosstown bike lane between the Brooklyn Bridge and the Hudson River Greenway — just not on Chambers Street, the only crosstown street in the area and the obvious choice for the proposed bike connection.

Fortunately, the two pols have wisened up a bit.

Hoylman-Sigal and Marte’s initial letter described the obvious and best location for bike lane, Chambers Street, as “less suitable” than other, more indirect routes. Then a teenager died on an illegal e-moto at the intersection of Chambers and Centre streets in July, and Marte explicitly called on Mayor Mamdani and the Department of Transportation to put a bike lane on Chambers Street.

A Strava heat map shows a bright yellow usage line connecting the Brooklyn Bridge, Chambers Street and the Hudson River Greenway.

Now both elected officials are back with another statement finally full-throatedly endorsing a protected bike lane on Chambers Street.

The statement released on Friday explicitly mentioned the importance of reducing conflicts between cyclists and pedestrians in City Hall Park — something their first idea to steer cyclists away from Chambers Street would have likely encouraged.

“We are calling on the Department of Transportation to advance a protected bike lane along Chambers Street, helping create a continuous, safe connection between the Brooklyn Bridge and the Hudson River Greenway while reducing conflicts with pedestrians in City Hall Park,” Marte and Hoylman-Sigal said in their latests statement, before urging DOT to act with haste.

“We welcome DOT’s ongoing work to improve crosstown bike connections, but our community needs a clear timeline for turning proposals into safer streets. We urge DOT to prioritize this connection and bring a concrete plan to the community.”

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