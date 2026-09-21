Monday’s Headlines: Vive La France Edition

Paris is still showing the way.

We were happy to see that Mayor Mamdani set aside some time on Friday afternoon to meet with Paris’s new mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire, who has quickly emerged from his predecessor Anne Hidalgo’s long shadow (that Election Night bike ride didn’t hurt).

We weren’t invited to the private confab (quelle que soit la qualité de notre français!), but ace reporter Katie Honan tweeted all the best details:

We learned, per a City Hall spokesperson, that the pair had “a warm and productive discussion” that touched on “pedestrianization, the expansion of bus lanes, and Paris’s bold approach to growing its bike network.”

“Mayor Mamdani also expressed admiration for Paris’s successful school streets program, which has transformed streets around schools into safer, greener spaces for children and families,” continued the statement (which neglected to point out that we have only 70 or so school streets in a city with 1,000 schools).

The spokesperson concluded that the two mayors “look forward to … continuing to share ideas and best practices as both cities work to build safer, greener, and more livable cities.”

Given that Paris is the envy of the world, let’s hope Grégoire does most of the sharing.

In other news: