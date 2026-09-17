Thursday’s Headlines: Milling Misery Edition
Milling and repaving season make riding a bike in the city more stressful and more dangerous. Plus the news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on September 17, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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