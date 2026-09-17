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Thursday’s Headlines: Milling Misery Edition

Milling and repaving season make riding a bike in the city more stressful and more dangerous. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EDT on September 17, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Milling Misery Edition
A driver parked in the Second Avenue protected bike lane — or what's left of it during milling and repaving season. Photo: Sam Brule

It’s milling and repaving season on Second Avenue north of the Queensboro Bridge, and things are getting hairy for cyclists.

Streetsblog reporter Sam Brule ventured over to the East Side for us on Wednesday and saw an all-too-familiar site for New Yorkers who bike: With the lane markings removed, the bike lanes have also vanished. Two-wheelers face a bumpy, dusty ride repeatedly blocked by drivers who may be confused as to where to park due to the lack of lane markings.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn recently explained on DOT’s “Curb Enthusiasm” podcast why the milling and paving process takes so much longer than anyone wants. He said DOT is “always looking for ways to do it more efficiently and to try to minimize that period where the road hasn’t been repaved.” (Watch the full clip below.)

It sucks, it’s unsafe, it’s unavoidable — but there’s got to be a better way for DOT to maintain a safe bike lane during the sometimes weeks-long process.

Until then, be careful out there.

In other news:

  • Cartman got a Class 3 e-bike on Wednesday’s new episode of South Park.
  • Someone better teach Suffolk County politicians about induced demand before it’s too late. (Newsday)
  • A man fell off an illegal dirt bike in Bed-Stuy before he was struck and killed by a driver. (News12)
  • Mayor Mamdani will roll out 17 new public toilets across the city. (NY Post)
  • Renovations will finally wrap up next year at the Woodside-61st Street subway station. (amNY)
  • Amtrak special adviser Andy Byford claimed the MTA is about to sign a memorandum-of-understanding with the railroad regarding the future of Penn Station. (Crain’s)
  • The city is testing out gardens on top of bus stops. (Gothamist)
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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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