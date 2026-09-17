Thursday’s Headlines: Milling Misery Edition

It’s milling and repaving season on Second Avenue north of the Queensboro Bridge, and things are getting hairy for cyclists.

Streetsblog reporter Sam Brule ventured over to the East Side for us on Wednesday and saw an all-too-familiar site for New Yorkers who bike: With the lane markings removed, the bike lanes have also vanished. Two-wheelers face a bumpy, dusty ride repeatedly blocked by drivers who may be confused as to where to park due to the lack of lane markings.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Flynn recently explained on DOT’s “Curb Enthusiasm” podcast why the milling and paving process takes so much longer than anyone wants. He said DOT is “always looking for ways to do it more efficiently and to try to minimize that period where the road hasn’t been repaved.” (Watch the full clip below.)

It sucks, it’s unsafe, it’s unavoidable — but there’s got to be a better way for DOT to maintain a safe bike lane during the sometimes weeks-long process.

Until then, be careful out there.

In other news:

Cartman got a Class 3 e-bike on Wednesday’s new episode of South Park.

South America is all new Tonight at 10/9c on Comedy Central pic.twitter.com/cb4TqBOAg8 — South America (@SouthPark) September 15, 2026