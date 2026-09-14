Monday’s Headlines: A Predictable Tragedy Edition
In kicking its redesign of "Canal Street East" to 2027, Mamdani's DOT chose political ease over safety. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EDT on September 14, 2026
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