Tuesday’s Headlines: Welcome Back Edition

Close readers may have noticed that Streetsblog was “on hiatus” last week, reportedly for “a week of internal strategy sessions, planning meetings, professional development and personal soul-searching punctuated by the occasional Martini olive.”

And, indeed, we did repair to Streetsblog’s secret lair to discuss a Streetsblog reboot that is going to change the game of New York City journalism. As our friends at the Department of Transportation often tell us when we ask pesky questions, “We’ll have more to say about that very soon.” (That said, while we were on hiatus, the Times appeared to be stalking us.)

While we were away, our inbox filled with lots of emails about upcoming events, so let’s get you back into the post-Labor Day swing by helping you set your September calendar:

On Wednesday, head to Roosevelt House at Hunter College to hear Sam Schwartz and Cary Pepper talk about their autonomous car thriller, “Autokill.” Click here to join the waitlist, as it’s sold out.

Colin Jost and Pete Davidson will finally put their Staten Island Ferry to good use on Sept. 17. (WPIX)

Also on Sept. 17, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Council will show off its new “ ”

BetaNYC’s annual “City Camp NYC” is on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Hunter College. It’s a rare chance — a “civic sandbox,” if you will — to dig deep into the data that reveal if the city is providing adequate services and safety. Use this link to get $10 off admission (first 20 people only!).

The annual Bicycle Film Festival starts on Thursday, Sept. 24 and continues through Sept. 27.

The Transit Museum is hosting a disco night on Saturday, Sept. 26. (Brooklyn Paper, Transit Museum). I will be there with a noisy, wide-lapel shirt.

Now, in other news, here’s the full ICYMI list, with the “Y” actually being “W” for “we”: