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This Week: Streetsblog Is In Repose

Here's important information for readers while Streetsblog's staff undertake four days of professional development and cocktails.
12:01 AM EDT on August 31, 2026
This Week: Streetsblog Is In Repose
The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk (also on hiatus)

Starting on Monday, Aug. 31, Streetsblog is on hiatus for a week of internal strategy sessions, planning meetings, professional development and personal soul-searching punctuated by the occasional Martini olive.

We’ll be staying in touch with the news, but we won’t be publishing unless circumstances demand it. But for the last week of August, we’re putting our heads together to soon roll out the best damned Streetsblog you’ve ever seen, with some shiny new bells, blaring new whistles … and deep investigative pieces into our city’s ongoing struggles with car dependence.

If you are trying to reach us, please email Editor Gersh Kuntzman at gersh@streetsblog.org. We’ll be back the day after Labor Day.

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Streetsblog Editorial Board
The views of the editorial board are not reflective of the staff of Streetsblog.

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