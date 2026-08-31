This Week: Streetsblog Is In Repose

Starting on Monday, Aug. 31, Streetsblog is on hiatus for a week of internal strategy sessions, planning meetings, professional development and personal soul-searching punctuated by the occasional Martini olive.

We’ll be staying in touch with the news, but we won’t be publishing unless circumstances demand it. But for the last week of August, we’re putting our heads together to soon roll out the best damned Streetsblog you’ve ever seen, with some shiny new bells, blaring new whistles … and deep investigative pieces into our city’s ongoing struggles with car dependence.

If you are trying to reach us, please email Editor Gersh Kuntzman at gersh@streetsblog.org. We’ll be back the day after Labor Day.